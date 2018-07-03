How To Rename Files In Linux
One of the most basic things that any user does in Linux is rename files. You can rename files in Linux using a file manager, but it isn’t very interesting. In this article, you will learn renaming a file or rename multiple files in Linux through the terminal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 928 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
3 days 15 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 13 min ago