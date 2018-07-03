Android Leftovers
Bluetooth section and NFC toggle in Android P DP4 moved to 'Connection preferences' settings submenu
Samsung's alleged Android Go phone spotted in leaked photos
Samsung’s Android Go smartphone won’t run stock Android, leaked pictures reveal
New Android P beta is "very close", "near-final" but also just 'early'
Android P adds automatic setting for 24-hour time format
Android Jetpack: What do the recent announcements mean for Android's Support Library?
Mozilla has big plans for Firefox for Android
LG G5 and LG V20's Android Oreo update incoming
Uh-oh. Boffins say most Android apps can slurp your screen – and you wouldn't even know it
Google Names the Apps, Games It Has Awarded 'Android Excellence' in Q3 2018
How Google is Transforming Audience Analytics Market
