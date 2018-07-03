Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of July 2018 03:55:39 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • You can now get the story-rich non-combat adventure 'Rakuen' DRM free on Humble Store

    Rakuen, a great looking non-combat story-rich adventure was previously only available on Steam and now it's also DRM free on the Humble Store.

    It arrived with day-1 Linux support last year, we wrote about it coming but completely missed it actually getting released. So now is a great reminder, since those of you who prefer DRM free builds can get in on the fun.

  • Tactical RPG 'Depth of Extinction' to release across many stores, last chance for early access on itch
  • The open source project 'xoreos' released version 0.0.5 'Dawn Star'

    A lot has happened in the last two years. A busy real life unfortunately made me miss the yearly “Not-Thanksgiving” progress report last year…so this here will be a kind of combination release post and progress report. Buckle up, this will be a long one. If you’re only interested in the short release notes, move on to the GitHub release pages linked above and again at the bottom of the post. Cool? Cool.

    So, continuing from the last progress report in 2016, what exactly has happened?

    Back then, I said I was working on unit tests for xoreos, planning to make them public in December. I did that, and then merged them in February 2017. Since then, several more have been added and bugs were found (and prevented) with them. I consider them a huge success and a boon to the codebase. However, the coverage is nowhere near 100%. Pull requests adding new unit tests to existing code are always welcome Wink.

  • The MMO 'Albion Online' has detailed how Factional Warfare is going to work

    For those playing or interested in getting into the MMO Albion Online, you might want to know more about the new Factional Warfare system coming soon.

  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead, a dark challenging turn-based RPG is coming to Linux

    Here's one from a recent successful Kickstarter we missed! Iratus: Lord of the Dead [Official Site] is a dark and challenging turn-based RPG and it's coming to Linux.

    It was funded on Kickstarter last month, with nearly 600 backers pledging over $20K to help make it happen. Linux support wasn't actually mentioned directly on the Kickstarter, however, they said in their comments section "we will release Linux version in the future for sure"—great! Linux is also listed as a platform in their FAQ discussion post on Steam.

  • Strategy game 'Radiis' has no moving units with you using buildings to capture territory

    Urban Goose Games have announced that their strategy game Radiis is set to release this month with Linux support.

    What makes it interesting, is that there's no moving units. You place down buildings to increase territory and grow your population, creating a tug of war type of strategy game as you fight to claim the most territory.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

How To Rename Files In Linux

One of the most basic things that any user does in Linux is rename files. You can rename files in Linux using a file manager, but it isn’t very interesting. In this article, you will learn renaming a file or rename multiple files in Linux through the terminal. Read more

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6