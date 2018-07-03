Games Leftovers
-
You can now get the story-rich non-combat adventure 'Rakuen' DRM free on Humble Store
Rakuen, a great looking non-combat story-rich adventure was previously only available on Steam and now it's also DRM free on the Humble Store.
It arrived with day-1 Linux support last year, we wrote about it coming but completely missed it actually getting released. So now is a great reminder, since those of you who prefer DRM free builds can get in on the fun.
-
Tactical RPG 'Depth of Extinction' to release across many stores, last chance for early access on itch
-
The open source project 'xoreos' released version 0.0.5 'Dawn Star'
A lot has happened in the last two years. A busy real life unfortunately made me miss the yearly “Not-Thanksgiving” progress report last year…so this here will be a kind of combination release post and progress report. Buckle up, this will be a long one. If you’re only interested in the short release notes, move on to the GitHub release pages linked above and again at the bottom of the post. Cool? Cool.
So, continuing from the last progress report in 2016, what exactly has happened?
Back then, I said I was working on unit tests for xoreos, planning to make them public in December. I did that, and then merged them in February 2017. Since then, several more have been added and bugs were found (and prevented) with them. I consider them a huge success and a boon to the codebase. However, the coverage is nowhere near 100%. Pull requests adding new unit tests to existing code are always welcome .
-
The MMO 'Albion Online' has detailed how Factional Warfare is going to work
For those playing or interested in getting into the MMO Albion Online, you might want to know more about the new Factional Warfare system coming soon.
-
Iratus: Lord of the Dead, a dark challenging turn-based RPG is coming to Linux
Here's one from a recent successful Kickstarter we missed! Iratus: Lord of the Dead [Official Site] is a dark and challenging turn-based RPG and it's coming to Linux.
It was funded on Kickstarter last month, with nearly 600 backers pledging over $20K to help make it happen. Linux support wasn't actually mentioned directly on the Kickstarter, however, they said in their comments section "we will release Linux version in the future for sure"—great! Linux is also listed as a platform in their FAQ discussion post on Steam.
-
Strategy game 'Radiis' has no moving units with you using buildings to capture territory
Urban Goose Games have announced that their strategy game Radiis is set to release this month with Linux support.
What makes it interesting, is that there's no moving units. You place down buildings to increase territory and grow your population, creating a tug of war type of strategy game as you fight to claim the most territory.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 829 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
3 days 15 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 13 min ago