Fedora 29 For ARM Eyeing ZRAM Support, ARMv7 UEFI Booting

Red Hat

When it comes to the growing number of changes slated for Fedora 29, while most of the feature plans benefit all supported CPU architectures, there are also some ARM-specific improvements planned.

There are two main ARM feature proposals so far for Fedora 29: enabling ZRAM for ARMv7/AArch64 and using UEFI for ARMv7 device booting.

How To Rename Files In Linux

One of the most basic things that any user does in Linux is rename files. You can rename files in Linux using a file manager, but it isn’t very interesting. In this article, you will learn renaming a file or rename multiple files in Linux through the terminal. Read more

