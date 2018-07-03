Fedora 29 For ARM Eyeing ZRAM Support, ARMv7 UEFI Booting
When it comes to the growing number of changes slated for Fedora 29, while most of the feature plans benefit all supported CPU architectures, there are also some ARM-specific improvements planned.
There are two main ARM feature proposals so far for Fedora 29: enabling ZRAM for ARMv7/AArch64 and using UEFI for ARMv7 device booting.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 786 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
3 days 15 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 13 min ago