Linux Mint 18.3 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 19 "Tara," Here's How
Now that Linux Mint 19 "Tara" has been officially released and it's available to download as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions, the development team announced today that the upgrade path from the Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" operating system is now open for all three editions, except the KDE one which is no longer supported.
However, upgrading is recommended only for users who want to explore the new features of Linux Mint 19 "Tara" or they need a fix for an issue with Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" as Linux Mint project leader warns everyone not to upgrade if their installations aren't broken. He reminds users that the Linux Mint 17 series is supported until 2019 and the Linux Mint 18 series until 2021.
