Security Leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday
Fortnite cheats are being served with adware and malware
Uber-popular battle royale game Fortnite is being used as a vehicle for malware and adware, with YouTube and other streaming services being exploited to spread malicious code.
Google Chrome’s “Download Bomb” Attack Is Back, Also Affects Firefox, Opera, Brave
Earlier this year, a bug in Google Chrome was a rejoice for tech support scammers who could freeze people’s browser using the infamous download bomb trick.
Grand Pwning Unit: Accelerating microarchitectural attacks with the GPU
The general awareness of microarchitectural attacks is greatly increased since meltdown and spectre earlier this year. A lot of time and energy has been spent in defending against such attacks, with a threat model that assumes attacks originate from the CPU. Frigo et al. open up an entirely new can of worms – modern SoCs contain a variety of special purpose accelerator units, chief among which is the GPU. GPUs are everywhere these days.
Gentoo's GitHub mirror compromise incident report
LWN reported on June 29 that Gentoo's GitHub mirror had been compromised. Gentoo now considers the incident resolved and the full report is available.
Incident Metadata
