LibreOffice styles - My style is the bomb didi bom di deng
LibreOffice styles management sure can benefit from improvements. All office suites can. Not only that, there are dozens of other areas where this free office suite could better itself. But to focus on the original question, styles in LibreOffice are different from Microsoft Office, but they work reasonably well.
There are some annoyances - selected text, the style and tab jumps on selection, and the lack of global export. On the other hand, you have the preview option, and the modify sub-menu is powerful and rather intuitive. Usable and reasonable. Now, that does not mean you should toss away your payware suite and go free. Not at all. The specific, individual needs are very delicate. Moreover, while LibreOffice has improved a lot, it's still not quite as powerful as Microsoft Office, and this is more evident in Calc and Impress, less so in Writer, which often gets most attention and care. But it is marching in the right direction, and if you're keen on doing documents right, you need to use styles. And when it comes to styles, LibreOffice 6.0 works fairly well. But the quest for perfection continues. So long and thanks for all the fonts.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 552 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Red Hat: KVM, Red Hat OpenShift Practice Builder Program and More
OSS: "Open source has won the day" and More
Recent comments
48 min 11 sec ago
49 min 1 sec ago
4 hours 26 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 41 sec ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago