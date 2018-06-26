This Video Showcases the Best Features of Deepin Linux
So to help promote the latest release (and the distro in general) the folks at Deepin HQ have put together a sleek new promo video.
And it’s really good.
The 4:39 clip, posted to the official Deepin Linux YouTube channel and embedded below convenience, breezes through the many unique features that make the distro what it is.
There are demos of new features and changes (like the new app launcher), a gander at improvements to core system apps like Deepin Files, and a showcase of why the distribution is often considered to have the best Linux app store around!
