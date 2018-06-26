Linux Ultimate Gamers Edition Launches New Feature-Packed Image File
Linux Ultimate Gamers Edition has launched their 5.8 ISO, and you can currently download it from SourceForge and Softpedia if you’re interested in trying out a huge cross section of heavy-hitting applications that GNU/Linux has to offer. Users who have been involved with Linux for some time might remember Ubuntu Ultimate, which is the distro that Linux Ultimate Gamers Edition is based on.
Boutique distros have a reputation for coming with only a small number of applications and having repositories that aren’t as well stocked as those like Arch or Linux Mint. Ultimate Gamers seriously challenges that assumption. Since it’s based on Debian and Ubuntu, users can install a large number of applications if they’d like to.
A look at the second backer build of the dark XCOM-like Phoenix Point
Backer build 2 of Phoenix Point [Official Site] is now out with new units, new maps and I took another early look for you.
For those not familiar and didn't read anything previous on it, it's a game being developed by Snapshot Games, which includes Julian Gollop, the designer of the original X-COM series.
This build includes the Technician class, which comes with a brutal melee attack using mechanical arms, which can also be used to heal other characters and repair damaged limbs. They also have a deployable turret making them incredibly versatile, in addition to having their own assault rifle and grenades.
Looks like 'Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive' may be coming to Linux
Another classic game may be coming to Linux, with hints of Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive recently popping up.
