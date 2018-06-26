Youtube-DL A Command-Line & GUI Youtube Downloader For Linux
Youtube-DL is a command line tool, developed in Python to download videos from various popular websites including Youtube, Dailymotion, Facebook, Photobucket and many others. A list of supported video sites is available here. Youtube-dl downloads videos right from the terminal with simply understandable commands. If you like to work with terminal then I am sure you'll like youtube-dl.
