Red Hat: KVM, Red Hat OpenShift Practice Builder Program and More
Before anyone writes in with stern words, KVM is inherently in all major Linux distributions and not exclusively code that comes with a Red Hat distro.
However, Red Hat has enhanced KVM with some very useful features that those already running Red Hat Enterprise Linux need to be aware.
Red Hat has two versions; a basic model included in Enterprise Linux that can have four distinct VMs on a single host and a more sophisticated Red Hat Virtualisation edition.
Red Hat Virtualisation doesn’t require a host OS, can be deployed on bare-metal installations and spawn as many isolated VMs as is needed.
With the potential for hundreds of virtual machines, it also has sophisticated management tools to enable a supervisor to virtualise resources, processes, and applications easily.
Red Hat launches new program for system integrators
Red Hat, Inc. has launched a program that aims to help system integrators (SIs) build and monetize a modern cloud-native application development and delivery practice using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat JBossMiddleware.
The Red Hat OpenShift Practice Builder Program is designed to help SIs build expertise on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat JBoss Middleware developer tools and enable them to build and modernize applications for the cloud, to help deliver new services at lower cost and accelerate development for faster return on investment.
