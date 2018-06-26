Security Leftovers
-
Endpoint Security
Over the years, threats have evolved from simple attacks to very advanced threats that can cripple an organization and hide their tracks. As the attacks have evolved, so have our protection needs. We have gone from the single point of protection on mainframes and Unix servers to a large number of endpoints across many networks. We went from Layer 3 security appliances to protect the entire network from the outside to place more of an importance on the endpoints. We've seen this grow from antivirus solutions to tools that use machine learning and provide in-depth threat hunting tools.
-
Linux Users Face a Growing Number of Cryptojacking Threats
-
Hackers Targeting Malware at Linux Users: Report
In the past cyber gangsters mainly targeted their tools at Windows users, since this was the most widely-spread operating system. Recently, modifications for Linux have been discovered as well.
Cybercriminals have grown to love decentralized digital currencies. Ransomware now seems to be the trend of the past. These days it is cryptojacking that is the hot one.
-
Dodgy Crypto Miners Target Linux Systems, a New Report Reveals
-
New Cybersecurity Report Notes Rising Cases of Cryptojacking Attacks on Linux Devices
-
Black Hat USA: Cybot – The Open-Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot
-
WatchGuard Reports About Linux Targeted Cryptojacking Mining Software
-
Cisco Security Experts Describe New Attack Vector for Old Malware
PROPagate was originally discovered in October 2017, so it represents a fairly new way to target Windows installations. However, Smoke Loader has been around since at least 2011. The current version has evolved considerably, and some of the recent outbreaks have been as a result of fake patches that claimed to correct the Meltdown and Spectre exploits.
[...]
PROPagate was originally discovered in October 2017, so it represents a fairly new way to target Windows installations. However, Smoke Loader has been around since at least 2011. The current version has evolved considerably, and some of the recent outbreaks have been as a result of fake patches that claimed to correct the Meltdown and Spectre exploits.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 470 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Red Hat: KVM, Red Hat OpenShift Practice Builder Program and More
OSS: "Open source has won the day" and More
Recent comments
48 min 11 sec ago
49 min 1 sec ago
4 hours 26 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 41 sec ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago