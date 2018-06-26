GNOME: GDM and GUADEC
-
Starting sessions with systemd
When you fire up your machine and see GDM’s friendly face smiling back at you, how did it get there? Clearly it was executed, but by what? The short answer is that GDM asked gnome-session to start its UI up for you.
-
See you at GUADEC!
I’m currently writing this at Minneapolis airport. Having ramen and sushi, before boarding my flight to CDG and ultimately to Malaga and Almeria. GUADEC is always the most special time being able to meet absent friends, and of course the scheming, the plotting and rabble rousing and that’s just the things I’m doing!
-
I’m going to GUADEC (with Ubuntu Desktop team)!
I’m writing these lines while I’m in the flight to Almeria where this year’s GNOME Users And Developers European Conference will take place, typing with my Thinkpad Bluetooth keyboard on my mobile phone (I’ve to admit that the Android physical keyboard usage is getting awesome, allowing proper WM actions) , as the battery of my T460p was already over after the flight from Florence to Madrid during which I fixed some more shell JS errors.
-
