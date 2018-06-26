KDE: Kdenlive, LabPlot and KConfigXT
‘Next Gen’ Kdenlive Is Almost Here — But It Needs Your Help
A brand new beta of the ‘next-generation’ Kdenlive video editor is now available to download.
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Developers working hard on the Kdenlive open-source video editor are preparing to unveil their significantly refactored code-base in the upcoming KDE Applications 18.08 release. But for helping weed out the bugs, you can now test an AppImage for this big release that is nearly two years in the making.
The new Kdenlive video editor now automatically separates clips having both video and audio tracks, reliable slow motion video support, timeline improvements, insert/life/overwrite should now be working reliably, KDE Purpose library support, support for generating lower-resolution video in the timeline preview for faster rendering, better keyboard layout changing support, and various other enhancements.
Kdenlive: test the future
After more than 1.5 years of work, we are planning to release the refactoring version of Kdenlive in august, part of the KDE 18.08 Applications release. But taking such a decision is not easy. Most of the code was rewritten, which also means many possible regressions. So while we are very excited to have the opportunity to finally release our work to the public, it’s also a bit stressful. So what now ?
Support for MQTT has evolved in LabPlot
Hey guys. It's been a while since my last post, however we haven't lazed since then. We solved the problems presented in the previous post, and also implemented the "next steps". To get in the picture you may want to read the previous post.
So let's just go through the new things step by step. I'll try to explain the respective feature, and also give examples using videos or screenshots.
The biggest problem was that these topics are completely INDIVIDUAL, so they may send totally different amount of data (this amount of data may differ from message to message as well, given one topic) and this hasn't made possible putting the data of these messages in the same container (spreadsheet). The idea used for the solution came from my mentor Kristóf and his former mentor Alexander Semke.
Use KConfigXT, but use with Care.
Imagine that you are a happy developer living a happy life sending patches for some random terminal emulator that you know and love. Imagine also that you see a strange pattern in code and you know that you can write in a better way, and you do. Code looks fine, code looks correct, code looks pretty and it also does a massive cleanup on the number of lines of code. Now also imagine that you are pretty confident that you are actually doing something good for mankind.
