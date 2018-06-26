Linux and the Linux Foundation: History, AGL, and Canonical Bigwig Joining the Linux Foundation Difference Between the macOS and Linux Kernels [Explained] Some people might think that there are similarities between the macOS and the Linux kernel because they can handle similar commands and similar software. Some people even think that Apple’s macOS is based on Linux. The truth is that both kernels have very different histories and features. Today, we will take a look at the difference between macOS and Linux kernels.

AGL reveals virtualization stack for the software defined vehicle The Automotive Grade Linux project has unveiled plans for a virtualization framework for its Linux-based automotive distribution that provides a flexible, mixed criticality bus architecture to plug in multiple existing hypervisors and partitioners. Last August when The Linux Foundation’s Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) project released version 4.0 of its Linux-based Unified Code Base (UCB) reference distribution for automotive in-vehicle infotainment, it also launched a Virtualization Expert Group (EG-VIRT). The workgroup has now released a white paper outlining a “virtualized software defined vehicle architecture” for AGL’s UCB codebase. The framework includes a bus architecture that can encompass both critical and non-critical systems and can support a variety of open source and proprietary virtualization solutions running simultaneously.

Joining the Linux Foundation I started using open source before I even knew what it was. Perl was my first programming language, and so installing libraries from CPAN became a routine task (as well as a routine challenge on SunOS). I posted my first open source code on SourceForge soon after, still thinking of it as a way for hobbyists to share their hobby, but not as something serious developers or companies would do. I still remember the feeling I had when Netscape announced that the next version of their browser, Netscape Navigator 5, would be released as open source. As a web developer in the late 90's, Netscape was the killer app, the king of the hill, the virtual monopoly that was leaps and bounds ahead of IE4. For them to release their source code in a way that let other people see it, copy it, even improve on it, was revolutionary. And it changed forever the way I thought about open source. Of course, anybody else who lived through those turbulent times knows how that Netscape 5 story actually turned out, not because it was open source but because of business decisions and buyouts (thanks AOL!) that kept pulling the development one way and then the other. But my own journey into open source was much more straight forward. I dove in completely, releasing everything I could under an open license, using as much openly licensed software as possible. I bought (yes bought) my first copy of Linux from Best Buy in 1999, and switched my desktop permanently in 2006 when Canonical mailed me a free CD of Dapper Drake. Five years later I would join Canonical myself, and eventually land on the Community Team where I was building new communities and growing existing ones around Ubuntu and all it's upstreams and downstreams. Last year I was doing the same at Endless Computers, bringing the benefits of open technology to users in some of the most remote and disconnected parts of the world.

KDE: Kdenlive, LabPlot and KConfigXT ‘Next Gen’ Kdenlive Is Almost Here — But It Needs Your Help A brand new beta of the ‘next-generation’ Kdenlive video editor is now available to download.

Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing Developers working hard on the Kdenlive open-source video editor are preparing to unveil their significantly refactored code-base in the upcoming KDE Applications 18.08 release. But for helping weed out the bugs, you can now test an AppImage for this big release that is nearly two years in the making. The new Kdenlive video editor now automatically separates clips having both video and audio tracks, reliable slow motion video support, timeline improvements, insert/life/overwrite should now be working reliably, KDE Purpose library support, support for generating lower-resolution video in the timeline preview for faster rendering, better keyboard layout changing support, and various other enhancements.

Kdenlive: test the future After more than 1.5 years of work, we are planning to release the refactoring version of Kdenlive in august, part of the KDE 18.08 Applications release. But taking such a decision is not easy. Most of the code was rewritten, which also means many possible regressions. So while we are very excited to have the opportunity to finally release our work to the public, it’s also a bit stressful. So what now ?

Support for MQTT has evolved in LabPlot Hey guys. It's been a while since my last post, however we haven't lazed since then. We solved the problems presented in the previous post, and also implemented the "next steps". To get in the picture you may want to read the previous post. So let's just go through the new things step by step. I'll try to explain the respective feature, and also give examples using videos or screenshots. The biggest problem was that these topics are completely INDIVIDUAL, so they may send totally different amount of data (this amount of data may differ from message to message as well, given one topic) and this hasn't made possible putting the data of these messages in the same container (spreadsheet). The idea used for the solution came from my mentor Kristóf and his former mentor Alexander Semke.

Use KConfigXT, but use with Care. Imagine that you are a happy developer living a happy life sending patches for some random terminal emulator that you know and love. Imagine also that you see a strange pattern in code and you know that you can write in a better way, and you do. Code looks fine, code looks correct, code looks pretty and it also does a massive cleanup on the number of lines of code. Now also imagine that you are pretty confident that you are actually doing something good for mankind.