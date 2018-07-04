Python 3 at Facebook and Teaching Python to Kids
Python 3 adoption has clearly picked up over the last few years, though there is still a long way to go. Big Python-using companies tend to have a whole lot of Python 2.7 code running on their infrastructure and Facebook is no exception. But Jason Fried came to PyCon 2018 to describe what has happened at the company over the last four years or so—it has gone from using almost no Python 3 to it becoming the dominant version of Python in the company. He was instrumental in helping to make that happen and his talk [YouTube video] may provide other organizations with some ideas on how to tackle their migration.
Fried started working at Facebook in 2011 and he quickly found that he needed to teach himself Python because it was much easier to get code reviewed if it was in Python. At some point later, he found that he was the driving force behind Python 3 adoption at Facebook. He never had a plan to do that, it just came about as he worked with Python more and more.
The combination of an "unsuspecting library employee" and a bunch of bored children has created a popular program using the Raspberry Pi and other tools to teach coding to kids. Qumisha Goss is a librarian at the Parkman branch of the Detroit Public Library; she started the "Parkman Coders" program and came to PyCon 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio to tell the assembled Pythonistas all about it. She also had some thoughts on ways to make the Python community a more diverse place, along with some concerns for her students that are much bigger than the diversity topic.
LWN on Linux Kernel
While there has been quite a bit of work on various aspects of networking performance, including bufferbloat reduction, queue management, and more, much of that work has been oriented toward the needs of high-end users. But there is more to the Internet than data centers and high-speed links. A large number of Internet-connected devices can be found behind consumer-level routers on relatively slow broadband links. For some time, a group of developers has been working on the "Common Applications Kept Enhanced" (CAKE) queuing discipline, which is aimed directly at the needs of those users.
Home networks face a number of challenges not found in many commercial settings. Bufferbloat can cause significant latencies, but can often be difficult to address by end users. The links themselves are relatively slow, and they are often highly asymmetric — download speeds can be an order of magnitude higher than upload speeds. The result of all this can be significant domestic tension when, for example, one household member is pushing a large Git tree while the other is engaged in a high-stakes raid. Given the special features of home networks, it would seem to make sense to tune the behavior of the network stack to match. That is where CAKE is meant to come in.
One of the new features merged for the 4.18 kernel is a new polling interface using the asynchronous I/O mechanism. As part of this work, the internal implementation of how the various polling-related system calls (poll(), select(), and epoll_wait()) work was significantly changed. The reporting of a significant performance regression has now put all of that work into doubt, though. While it could be reverted, the more likely outcome would appear to be another set of changes to how polling works in the kernel.
As attackers have lost the easy ability to execute code stored in writable memory, they have increasingly turned to return-oriented programming (ROP) and related techniques to compromise vulnerable systems. ROP attacks use the code that is present in the program under attack and are hard to defend against in software. In response, hardware vendors are developing ways to defeat ROP-like techniques at a lower level. One of the results is Intel's Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) [PDF], which adds two mechanisms (shadow stacks and indirect-branch tracking) that are intended to resist these attacks. Yu-cheng Yu recently posted a set of patches showing how this technology is to be used to defend Linux systems.
The patches adding CET support were broken up into four separate groups: CPUID support and documentation, some memory-management work, shadow stacks, and indirect-branch tracking (IBT). The current patches support 64-bit systems only, and they only support CET for user-space code. Future versions are supposed to lift both of those restrictions.
Linux and the Linux Foundation: History, AGL, and Canonical Bigwig Joining the Linux Foundation
Some people might think that there are similarities between the macOS and the Linux kernel because they can handle similar commands and similar software. Some people even think that Apple’s macOS is based on Linux. The truth is that both kernels have very different histories and features. Today, we will take a look at the difference between macOS and Linux kernels.
The Automotive Grade Linux project has unveiled plans for a virtualization framework for its Linux-based automotive distribution that provides a flexible, mixed criticality bus architecture to plug in multiple existing hypervisors and partitioners.
Last August when The Linux Foundation’s Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) project released version 4.0 of its Linux-based Unified Code Base (UCB) reference distribution for automotive in-vehicle infotainment, it also launched a Virtualization Expert Group (EG-VIRT). The workgroup has now released a white paper outlining a “virtualized software defined vehicle architecture” for AGL’s UCB codebase. The framework includes a bus architecture that can encompass both critical and non-critical systems and can support a variety of open source and proprietary virtualization solutions running simultaneously.
I started using open source before I even knew what it was. Perl was my first programming language, and so installing libraries from CPAN became a routine task (as well as a routine challenge on SunOS). I posted my first open source code on SourceForge soon after, still thinking of it as a way for hobbyists to share their hobby, but not as something serious developers or companies would do. I still remember the feeling I had when Netscape announced that the next version of their browser, Netscape Navigator 5, would be released as open source. As a web developer in the late 90's, Netscape was the killer app, the king of the hill, the virtual monopoly that was leaps and bounds ahead of IE4. For them to release their source code in a way that let other people see it, copy it, even improve on it, was revolutionary. And it changed forever the way I thought about open source.
Of course, anybody else who lived through those turbulent times knows how that Netscape 5 story actually turned out, not because it was open source but because of business decisions and buyouts (thanks AOL!) that kept pulling the development one way and then the other. But my own journey into open source was much more straight forward. I dove in completely, releasing everything I could under an open license, using as much openly licensed software as possible. I bought (yes bought) my first copy of Linux from Best Buy in 1999, and switched my desktop permanently in 2006 when Canonical mailed me a free CD of Dapper Drake. Five years later I would join Canonical myself, and eventually land on the Community Team where I was building new communities and growing existing ones around Ubuntu and all it's upstreams and downstreams. Last year I was doing the same at Endless Computers, bringing the benefits of open technology to users in some of the most remote and disconnected parts of the world.
KDE: Kdenlive, LabPlot and KConfigXT
A brand new beta of the ‘next-generation’ Kdenlive video editor is now available to download.
Developers working hard on the Kdenlive open-source video editor are preparing to unveil their significantly refactored code-base in the upcoming KDE Applications 18.08 release. But for helping weed out the bugs, you can now test an AppImage for this big release that is nearly two years in the making.
The new Kdenlive video editor now automatically separates clips having both video and audio tracks, reliable slow motion video support, timeline improvements, insert/life/overwrite should now be working reliably, KDE Purpose library support, support for generating lower-resolution video in the timeline preview for faster rendering, better keyboard layout changing support, and various other enhancements.
After more than 1.5 years of work, we are planning to release the refactoring version of Kdenlive in august, part of the KDE 18.08 Applications release. But taking such a decision is not easy. Most of the code was rewritten, which also means many possible regressions. So while we are very excited to have the opportunity to finally release our work to the public, it’s also a bit stressful. So what now ?
Hey guys. It's been a while since my last post, however we haven't lazed since then. We solved the problems presented in the previous post, and also implemented the "next steps". To get in the picture you may want to read the previous post.
So let's just go through the new things step by step. I'll try to explain the respective feature, and also give examples using videos or screenshots.
The biggest problem was that these topics are completely INDIVIDUAL, so they may send totally different amount of data (this amount of data may differ from message to message as well, given one topic) and this hasn't made possible putting the data of these messages in the same container (spreadsheet). The idea used for the solution came from my mentor Kristóf and his former mentor Alexander Semke.
Imagine that you are a happy developer living a happy life sending patches for some random terminal emulator that you know and love. Imagine also that you see a strange pattern in code and you know that you can write in a better way, and you do. Code looks fine, code looks correct, code looks pretty and it also does a massive cleanup on the number of lines of code. Now also imagine that you are pretty confident that you are actually doing something good for mankind.
