View GIFs on the Command Line (Cos Why Not, Right?)
Not going to lie: there’s a great satisfaction in deploying a well-timed GIF as a mic-drop moment or snark-tastic comeback.
But while these pithy animated clips make sense on service like WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter and Reddit, is the humble terminal sorely in need of them?
Debatable, but a Google dev has gone and done it anyway, releasing GIF for CLI to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Gif.
How does the tool work? How is it possible to get colorful rich animations display in the terminal?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 805 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Dell's GNU/Linux Offerings
Recent comments
16 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 19 hours ago