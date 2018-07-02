Tiny SBC runs Linux on low-power i.MX6 ULL
NXElec has launched an 80 x 42mm “Innostick 6” SBC that runs Linux on a low-power, 900MHz i.MX6 ULL SoC, and offers up to 32GB eMMC, WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB host and OTG ports.
Nine-year old embedded firm Shanghai Naxing Electronics (NXElec), which makes the BeagleBone Companion Board and BeadaFrame LCD Display Kit for BeagleBoard, has now moved to the NXP world with a miniscule Innostick 6 SBC. The 80 x 42mm board features the low-power, i.MX6 ULL, a variation on the i.MX6 UltraLite (UL) that similarly offers a single Cortex-A7 core, in this case clocked to 900MHz. Other i.MX6 ULL SBCs include MYIR’s 70 x 55mm MYS-6ULX and PolyVection’s open source VoltaStream Zero, an audio streaming SBC that features a similarly petite footprint.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 762 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Dell's GNU/Linux Offerings
Recent comments
16 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 19 hours ago