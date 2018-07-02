CentOS Linux 6.10 Released with Retpoline-Based Mitigations for Spectre V2 Flaw
Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10, CentOS Linux 6.10 incorporates a new GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) update that supports retpolines to better protect users against the second variant of the well-known Spectre security vulnerability affecting billions of computers powered by modern processors.
The CentOS Linux 6.10 release also rebases the gcc-libraries, clufter, and pacemaker packages on newer upstream releases, updates the iptables-services package to read configuration files from the /etc/sysctl.d folder, and updates BIND with a new root KSK for the forthcoming DNSSEC Root Zone Key-Signing-Key rollover.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 687 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Dell's GNU/Linux Offerings
Recent comments
16 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 19 hours ago