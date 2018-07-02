today's leftovers
They grow up so fast: Spam magnet Hotmail turned 22 today
The migration to Microsoft's platform took a while, with an impossibly young Andrew Orlowski writing in The Register at the end of 2001 that Hotmail still ran on Unix. Windows Server 2000 dealt with front edge duties.
While Microsoft fiddled with Hotmail, competition arrived in the form of Yahoo! Mail in 1997 and the all-conquering GMail from Google in 2004. Hotmail, however, had other problems with which to contend.
Supercomputer Market Analysis by Type (Linux, Unix), by Application (Commercial Industries, Research Institutions), and Technological Growth Predication to 2023
OpenGL 4.5 Compat Being Worked On For RadeonSI, Helping Out No Man's Sky & Others
What does Valve's Linux GPU driver developer Timothy Arceri do now that he took the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver up to OpenGL 4.4 in its compatibility profile mode? Work on OpenGL 4.5 compatibility profile support, of course.
While the recent effort from taking the OpenGL compatibility profile mode in RadeonSI from OpenGL 3.1 to OpenGL 4.4 means a great deal of more games/applications are now working with this open-source Radeon GCN OpenGL driver, Arceri is working on OpenGL 4.5 support for this context that allows deprecated OpenGL features to still be mixed in with newer versions of OpenGL.
Slack didn’t kill email — and it might have made it stronger
At many workplaces, if you’re at work, you’re also expected to be available on Slack. For some people, that means the thing that “replaced” email is something much more demanding.
Easy ARIA tip #8: Use aria-roledescription to selectively enhance the user experience
Gnome: execute a script at login
Kdenlive: "Test our beta, test the future"
Apart from re-writing a lot of the internals to clean up the code and make Kdenlive more efficient and easier to stabilize, this beta adds a bunch of new and interesting features. For example, the video and audio from clips are now automatically separated when dropped in the timeline, the slow motion effect now works and insert/lift/overwrite should also work reliably. Another thing you can do is install new keyboard layouts with one click. This means that, if you are coming from another video-editing software and relied on its shortcuts, you can still be equally productive with Kdenlive. For a full list of the new features in Kdenlive 18.08 Beta 17, take a look at the article on the projects site.
Krita, GNOME Builder, FFmpeg Get Updates in Tumbleweed
The four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots this week are trending quite stable as new major version packages have been updated this week.
Among the packages updates this week were FFmpeg, KDE Plasma, GNOME Builder and Krita along with a kernel update.
The most recent snapshot, 20180702, put out the first update ffmpeg 4.0 with a refresh of patches and an enablement for ffnvcodec when building with NVIDIA support. The snapshot brought about another 4.0 version with checkmedia upgrading from 3.8 to the new 4.0 version. The tools and libraries package to work with Extensible Firmware Interface variables, efivar, had a major update as well and adjusted its libefiboot-export-disk_get_partition_info.patch to work with the new 36 version. That wasn’t the last major version update either. The package for userspace components for the Linux Kernel‘s drivers/infiniband subsystem, rdma-core, updated to version 18.1; the new major version fixed compilations with recent glibc. Among the other packages in the snapshot there were updated were spec-cleaner 1.1.0, brotli 1.0.5 and System Security Services Daemon (sssd) 1.16.2.
Mageia Final Call for RMLL, the Wiki and a Roundup
Final Call for RMLL volunteers RMLL/LSM
Mageia will be present with a stand in at RMLL in Strasbourg, but we have very few volunteers who have put their names down for the stand: https://framadate.org/dbLxWJPnci6o6aqb If you’re going to be there, please go to that signup page and let us know – RMLL starts this coming Saturday, so we need you urgently!
Raphael Hertzog: My Free Software Activities in June 2018
I write it for my donors (thanks to them!) but also for the wider Debian community because it can give ideas to newcomers and it’s one of the best ways to find volunteers to work with me on projects that matter to me.
