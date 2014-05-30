Graphics: AMDGPU, Wayland-Protocols 1.15 and Nouveau
-
Towards the end of June an initial batch of AMDGPU updates were sent in to DRM-Next for targeting the Linux 4.19 kernel. Now a second round of updates have been submitted of the AMDGPU/Radeon kernel for this next kernel series.
This latest round of feature updates include making use of DRM core PCI Express (PCI-E) functionality rather than duplicating this PCI-E Gen/Lanes code, scheduler clean-ups, improved code documentation, reworking DC/PowerPlay interfaces in an effort to improve power-savings, initial stutter mode support for the Raven Ridge hardware as another power-savings feature, various PowerPlay updates for Vega 12, and fixes to the "GFXOFF" support that allow for shutting down the graphics engine when not needed.
-
While "AMDGPU" is often what is talked about when it comes to the Radeon graphics driver code within the Linux kernel with it being the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for AMD GCN graphics cards and newer, there is also the AMDKFD kernel driver that plays a vital role for compute support.
AMDKFD is the AMD Kernel Fusion Driver (dating back to the days of AMD "Fusion") that is basically the AMD HSA compute driver within the kernel. AMDKFD is needed to work with the user-space ROCm/OpenCL compute components and in recent kernel releases is working out well just not for AMD APUs but also the discrete graphics cards. After relying upon out-of-tree kernel code for a while to get good compute support going, with Linux 4.17~4.18, things are looking bright.
-
This version includes a new unstable protocol that enables clients to allow the compositor to draw window decorations.
-
Wayland-Protocols 1.15 has been released that introduces the new (unstable) XDG-Decoration protocol for drawing window decorations with Wayland.
The XDG-Decoration protocol is responsible for negotiating server-side rendering of window decorations for XDG top-level windows. By using this protocol, it provides a standardized way for Wayland compositors to draw window decorations and to send the preference to the clients. Clients can request server-side decorations with this protocol, which is based upon the server-side decoration work done so far by the KDE and Sway groups.
-
The latest feature addition to the Nouveau Gallium3D driver is now supporting multi-sampled images for Maxwell graphics processors and newer.
PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3 Released
-
The PHP team is glad to announce the release of the third PHP 7.3.0 version, PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3. The rough outline of the PHP 7.3 release cycle is specified in the PHP Wiki.
For source downloads of PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3 please visit the download page. Windows sources and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/qa/.
Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the bug reporting system.
-
The third alpha of this year's PHP7 update, PHP 7.3, is now available for evaluation.
PHP 7.3 has been crafting improved PHP garbage collection, WebP support within the image create from string function, and a variety of other features and improvements. PHP 7.3 is looking very good in early benchmarks.
PHP 7.3 Alpha 3 introduces a lot of bug fixes from core PHP to various extensions, min_proto_version/max_proto_version options added to OpenSSL for maximum/minimum TLS version protocol values, and various other code improvements.
Canonical Outs Major Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Linux OSes
Canonical released new kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems to address multiple security vulnerabilities discovered by various researchers.
The new Linux kernel updates are available for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), as well as Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series and they fix a total of 22 security vulnerabilities across all Ubuntu Linux releases.
One of the most important issues fixed is an information leak vulnerability tagged as CVE-2018-7755 and discovered in Linux kernel's floppy driver, which could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory). This issue affected Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
Linux Foundation: Blockchain Skills, Cloud Foundry and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)
-
Blockchain technology is transforming industries and bringing new levels of trust to contracts, payment processing, asset protection, and supply chain management. Blockchain-related jobs are the second-fastest growing in today’s labor market, according to TechCrunch. But, as in the rapidly expanding field of artificial intelligence, there is a pronounced blockchain skills gap and a need for expert training resources.
[...]
The Linux Foundation is steward to many valuable blockchain resources and includes some notable community members. In fact, a recent New York Times article — “The People Leading the Blockchain Revolution” — named Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director of The Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Project, one of the top influential voices in the blockchain world.
-
As Executive Director of an open source foundation, it’s my responsibility to have a clear picture of where we, as an industry, are headed. That’s why we conduct several global perception studies each year with IT decision makers around the world — from India to China — from Bulgaria to New York City. Our discussions with hundreds of developers, operators, IT managers and Line of Business leaders give me profound insight into the strategies being utilized at enterprises across the globe.
Our most recent research reveals that enterprises are more broadly employing a multi-platform strategy — in other words, they are using different cloud-native technologies in tandem to meet their unique and evolving needs. I was not surprised to see this, given this has been a recurring theme from enterprises around the globe. After all, cloud-native platforms like PaaS, containers, and serverless are designed to function together, with agility and flexibility.
-
Earlier this month, Helm moved from a top-level Kubernetes project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). The CNCF is becoming the parent foundation for best-of-breed open source, cloud-native tools. It is a huge honor for Helm to become part of this organization. And our first big project under the auspices of CNCF is no small undertaking—We are building Helm 3.
-
The Container Network Interface (CNI), a Cloud Native Computing Foundation project, consists of a specification and libraries for writing plugins to configure network interfaces in Linux containers. The framework concerns itself only with network connectivity of containers and is heavily used in containerized deployments. There are multiple CNI plugins supported by Kubernetes, Docker, and anything that uses Docker networking to orchestrate container networking.
