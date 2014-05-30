Graphics: AMDGPU, Wayland-Protocols 1.15 and Nouveau More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For The Linux 4.19 Kernel, Possible Power Savings Towards the end of June an initial batch of AMDGPU updates were sent in to DRM-Next for targeting the Linux 4.19 kernel. Now a second round of updates have been submitted of the AMDGPU/Radeon kernel for this next kernel series. This latest round of feature updates include making use of DRM core PCI Express (PCI-E) functionality rather than duplicating this PCI-E Gen/Lanes code, scheduler clean-ups, improved code documentation, reworking DC/PowerPlay interfaces in an effort to improve power-savings, initial stutter mode support for the Raven Ridge hardware as another power-savings feature, various PowerPlay updates for Vega 12, and fixes to the "GFXOFF" support that allow for shutting down the graphics engine when not needed.

AMDKFD Looking To Be Merged Into AMDGPU Linux DRM Kernel Driver While "AMDGPU" is often what is talked about when it comes to the Radeon graphics driver code within the Linux kernel with it being the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for AMD GCN graphics cards and newer, there is also the AMDKFD kernel driver that plays a vital role for compute support. AMDKFD is the AMD Kernel Fusion Driver (dating back to the days of AMD "Fusion") that is basically the AMD HSA compute driver within the kernel. AMDKFD is needed to work with the user-space ROCm/OpenCL compute components and in recent kernel releases is working out well just not for AMD APUs but also the discrete graphics cards. After relying upon out-of-tree kernel code for a while to get good compute support going, with Linux 4.17~4.18, things are looking bright.

Wayland-Protocols 1.15 Adds XDG-Decoration Protocol For Server-Side Window Decorations Wayland-Protocols 1.15 has been released that introduces the new (unstable) XDG-Decoration protocol for drawing window decorations with Wayland. The XDG-Decoration protocol is responsible for negotiating server-side rendering of window decorations for XDG top-level windows. By using this protocol, it provides a standardized way for Wayland compositors to draw window decorations and to send the preference to the clients. Clients can request server-side decorations with this protocol, which is based upon the server-side decoration work done so far by the KDE and Sway groups.

Maxwell & Newer Now Support Multi-Sampled Images For Nouveau NVC0 The latest feature addition to the Nouveau Gallium3D driver is now supporting multi-sampled images for Maxwell graphics processors and newer.