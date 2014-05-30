Graphics: AMDGPU, Wayland-Protocols 1.15 and Nouveau
-
More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For The Linux 4.19 Kernel, Possible Power Savings
Towards the end of June an initial batch of AMDGPU updates were sent in to DRM-Next for targeting the Linux 4.19 kernel. Now a second round of updates have been submitted of the AMDGPU/Radeon kernel for this next kernel series.
This latest round of feature updates include making use of DRM core PCI Express (PCI-E) functionality rather than duplicating this PCI-E Gen/Lanes code, scheduler clean-ups, improved code documentation, reworking DC/PowerPlay interfaces in an effort to improve power-savings, initial stutter mode support for the Raven Ridge hardware as another power-savings feature, various PowerPlay updates for Vega 12, and fixes to the "GFXOFF" support that allow for shutting down the graphics engine when not needed.
-
AMDKFD Looking To Be Merged Into AMDGPU Linux DRM Kernel Driver
While "AMDGPU" is often what is talked about when it comes to the Radeon graphics driver code within the Linux kernel with it being the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for AMD GCN graphics cards and newer, there is also the AMDKFD kernel driver that plays a vital role for compute support.
AMDKFD is the AMD Kernel Fusion Driver (dating back to the days of AMD "Fusion") that is basically the AMD HSA compute driver within the kernel. AMDKFD is needed to work with the user-space ROCm/OpenCL compute components and in recent kernel releases is working out well just not for AMD APUs but also the discrete graphics cards. After relying upon out-of-tree kernel code for a while to get good compute support going, with Linux 4.17~4.18, things are looking bright.
-
wayland-protocols 1.15
wayland-protocols 1.15 is now available.
This version includes a new unstable protocol that enables clients to allow the compositor to draw window decorations.
-
Wayland-Protocols 1.15 Adds XDG-Decoration Protocol For Server-Side Window Decorations
Wayland-Protocols 1.15 has been released that introduces the new (unstable) XDG-Decoration protocol for drawing window decorations with Wayland.
The XDG-Decoration protocol is responsible for negotiating server-side rendering of window decorations for XDG top-level windows. By using this protocol, it provides a standardized way for Wayland compositors to draw window decorations and to send the preference to the clients. Clients can request server-side decorations with this protocol, which is based upon the server-side decoration work done so far by the KDE and Sway groups.
-
Maxwell & Newer Now Support Multi-Sampled Images For Nouveau NVC0
The latest feature addition to the Nouveau Gallium3D driver is now supporting multi-sampled images for Maxwell graphics processors and newer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 629 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu and Canonical Leftovers
Graphics: AMDGPU, Wayland-Protocols 1.15 and Nouveau
PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3 Released
Canonical Outs Major Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Linux OSes
Canonical released new kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems to address multiple security vulnerabilities discovered by various researchers. The new Linux kernel updates are available for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), as well as Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series and they fix a total of 22 security vulnerabilities across all Ubuntu Linux releases. One of the most important issues fixed is an information leak vulnerability tagged as CVE-2018-7755 and discovered in Linux kernel's floppy driver, which could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory). This issue affected Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
Recent comments
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago