Ubuntu and Canonical Leftovers
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S11E17 – At Seventeen - Ubuntu Podcast
This week we make a snap of Xonotic, interview Daniel Foré from elementary OS about the Beta release of “Juno” and round up the news.
Launchpad news, June 2018
Here’s a brief changelog for this month.
Make your Snap store page pop!
When you publish a Snap you want to grab the attention of as many users as possible. The Snap Advocacy team regularly review high quality, new and interesting Snaps published in the store so that we can feature them in Editor’s Picks, blog about them here or promote them via social campaigns using the @snapcraftio and @ubuntu Twitter accounts. As a side note, if you’d like to stay informed of new developments in Snapcraft and Ubuntu then give both those accounts a follow.
After you’ve tested the Snap and happy it works as intended, here are 6 things you can do to make the Snap store listing really pop and significantly increase the likelihood that the application will get noticed and widely used. Log into your Snapcraft account and take your store listing to the next level!
This Week in Lubuntu Development #6
As announced on Episode 73 of the Ask Noah Show, Lubuntu is working with Altispeed Technologies to provide commercial support for users and organizations who need more support than our existing channels offer. More details will be provided in the future as the infrastructure for this is established.
How to install MyWebSQL on Ubuntu 16.04
How to install WordPress On Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
Graphics: AMDGPU, Wayland-Protocols 1.15 and Nouveau
PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3 Released
Canonical Outs Major Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Linux OSes
Canonical released new kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems to address multiple security vulnerabilities discovered by various researchers. The new Linux kernel updates are available for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), as well as Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series and they fix a total of 22 security vulnerabilities across all Ubuntu Linux releases. One of the most important issues fixed is an information leak vulnerability tagged as CVE-2018-7755 and discovered in Linux kernel's floppy driver, which could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory). This issue affected Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
