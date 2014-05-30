Language Selection

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of July 2018 06:26:53 AM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu and Canonical Leftovers

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S11E17 – At Seventeen - Ubuntu Podcast
    This week we make a snap of Xonotic, interview Daniel Foré from elementary OS about the Beta release of “Juno” and round up the news.
  • Launchpad news, June 2018
    Here’s a brief changelog for this month.
  • Make your Snap store page pop!
    When you publish a Snap you want to grab the attention of as many users as possible. The Snap Advocacy team regularly review high quality, new and interesting Snaps published in the store so that we can feature them in Editor’s Picks, blog about them here or promote them via social campaigns using the @snapcraftio and @ubuntu Twitter accounts. As a side note, if you’d like to stay informed of new developments in Snapcraft and Ubuntu then give both those accounts a follow. After you’ve tested the Snap and happy it works as intended, here are 6 things you can do to make the Snap store listing really pop and significantly increase the likelihood that the application will get noticed and widely used. Log into your Snapcraft account and take your store listing to the next level!
  • This Week in Lubuntu Development #6
    As announced on Episode 73 of the Ask Noah Show, Lubuntu is working with Altispeed Technologies to provide commercial support for users and organizations who need more support than our existing channels offer. More details will be provided in the future as the infrastructure for this is established.
  • How to install MyWebSQL on Ubuntu 16.04
  • How to install WordPress On Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Graphics: AMDGPU, Wayland-Protocols 1.15 and Nouveau

  • More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For The Linux 4.19 Kernel, Possible Power Savings
    Towards the end of June an initial batch of AMDGPU updates were sent in to DRM-Next for targeting the Linux 4.19 kernel. Now a second round of updates have been submitted of the AMDGPU/Radeon kernel for this next kernel series. This latest round of feature updates include making use of DRM core PCI Express (PCI-E) functionality rather than duplicating this PCI-E Gen/Lanes code, scheduler clean-ups, improved code documentation, reworking DC/PowerPlay interfaces in an effort to improve power-savings, initial stutter mode support for the Raven Ridge hardware as another power-savings feature, various PowerPlay updates for Vega 12, and fixes to the "GFXOFF" support that allow for shutting down the graphics engine when not needed.
  • AMDKFD Looking To Be Merged Into AMDGPU Linux DRM Kernel Driver
    While "AMDGPU" is often what is talked about when it comes to the Radeon graphics driver code within the Linux kernel with it being the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for AMD GCN graphics cards and newer, there is also the AMDKFD kernel driver that plays a vital role for compute support. AMDKFD is the AMD Kernel Fusion Driver (dating back to the days of AMD "Fusion") that is basically the AMD HSA compute driver within the kernel. AMDKFD is needed to work with the user-space ROCm/OpenCL compute components and in recent kernel releases is working out well just not for AMD APUs but also the discrete graphics cards. After relying upon out-of-tree kernel code for a while to get good compute support going, with Linux 4.17~4.18, things are looking bright.
  • wayland-protocols 1.15
    wayland-protocols 1.15 is now available. This version includes a new unstable protocol that enables clients to allow the compositor to draw window decorations.
  • Wayland-Protocols 1.15 Adds XDG-Decoration Protocol For Server-Side Window Decorations
    Wayland-Protocols 1.15 has been released that introduces the new (unstable) XDG-Decoration protocol for drawing window decorations with Wayland. The XDG-Decoration protocol is responsible for negotiating server-side rendering of window decorations for XDG top-level windows. By using this protocol, it provides a standardized way for Wayland compositors to draw window decorations and to send the preference to the clients. Clients can request server-side decorations with this protocol, which is based upon the server-side decoration work done so far by the KDE and Sway groups.
  • Maxwell & Newer Now Support Multi-Sampled Images For Nouveau NVC0
    The latest feature addition to the Nouveau Gallium3D driver is now supporting multi-sampled images for Maxwell graphics processors and newer.

PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3 Released

  • PHP 7.3.0 alpha 3 Released
    The PHP team is glad to announce the release of the third PHP 7.3.0 version, PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3. The rough outline of the PHP 7.3 release cycle is specified in the PHP Wiki. For source downloads of PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3 please visit the download page. Windows sources and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/qa/. Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the bug reporting system.
  • PHP 7.3 Alpha 3 Released
    The third alpha of this year's PHP7 update, PHP 7.3, is now available for evaluation. PHP 7.3 has been crafting improved PHP garbage collection, WebP support within the image create from string function, and a variety of other features and improvements. PHP 7.3 is looking very good in early benchmarks. PHP 7.3 Alpha 3 introduces a lot of bug fixes from core PHP to various extensions, min_proto_version/max_proto_version options added to OpenSSL for maximum/minimum TLS version protocol values, and various other code improvements.

Canonical Outs Major Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Linux OSes

Canonical released new kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems to address multiple security vulnerabilities discovered by various researchers. The new Linux kernel updates are available for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), as well as Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series and they fix a total of 22 security vulnerabilities across all Ubuntu Linux releases. One of the most important issues fixed is an information leak vulnerability tagged as CVE-2018-7755 and discovered in Linux kernel's floppy driver, which could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory). This issue affected Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. Read more

