Wallabag: An open source alternative to Pocket The biggest change took place behind the scenes. Wallabag's developer Nicolas Lœuillet and the project's contributors did a lot of tinkering with the code, which improved the application. You see and feel the changes wrought by wallabag's newer codebase every time you use it. So what are some of those changes? There are quite a few. Here are the ones I found most interesting and useful. Besides making wallabag a bit snappier and more stable, the application's ability to import and export content has improved. You can import articles from Pocket and Instapaper, as well as articles marked as "To read" in bookmarking service Pinboard. You can also import Firefox and Chrome bookmarks.