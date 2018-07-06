Language Selection

PayTM Sent Me Wrong Product Twice – PayTM Complaint, PayTM Service

Submitted by Mohd Sohail on Friday 6th of July 2018 11:14:44 AM
Linux

I am a PayTM User and I would like to share with you my experience with PayTM Service. This article is about a PayTM Mall scam that happened to me. Why I have a PayTM complaint.

Wallabag: An open source alternative to Pocket

The biggest change took place behind the scenes. Wallabag's developer Nicolas Lœuillet and the project's contributors did a lot of tinkering with the code, which improved the application. You see and feel the changes wrought by wallabag's newer codebase every time you use it. So what are some of those changes? There are quite a few. Here are the ones I found most interesting and useful. Besides making wallabag a bit snappier and more stable, the application's ability to import and export content has improved. You can import articles from Pocket and Instapaper, as well as articles marked as "To read" in bookmarking service Pinboard. You can also import Firefox and Chrome bookmarks. Read more

How the Kubernetes Release Process is Different Than Other Open Source Projects

The Kubernetes 1.11 release became generally available on June 27, providing users of the container orchestration with multiple new features and continued performance improvements. While Kubernetes releases were originally all led by Google staffers, that has changed in the last two years, with a rigous release management Special Interest Group (SIG) that has mandated that there be a new leader for each release. For the 1.11 release, the role of release lead was held by Red Hat's Josh Berkus, who is well known in the open-source community for his work helping to lead PostgreSQL database releases. Read more

