Games: Desperados, Stonehearth, Rust and More
Desperados - Wanted Dead or Alive has been updated with official Linux support
THQ Nordic has done it once again for us, updating an older classic to improve platform support for newer systems. As was hinted only yesterday, Desperados - Wanted Dead or Alive has been updated to include official Linux support.
Stonehearth for Linux is cancelled five years after a successful Kickstarter
Linux (and Mac) support was a stretch goal too at $200K (although "only" $20K was specifically for it after the previous goal), so they took extra money to make it happen, which is why it's quite frustrating. Mac fans aren't being left with egg on their face like us though, since they're still getting a version. They've also said they will cease support for the game as a whole after January 2019.
Survival game 'Rust' adds a new Team UI, a deployable watchtower, compass and more
It continues to be one of the best on Linux and this latest update sounds great.
Football and tactical RPG mix 'Ganbare! Super Strikers' to release July 26th, new trailer
Ganbare! Super Strikers seems like a pretty innovative game, one that mixes in Football (or Soccer to some) with a tactical RPG.
We've written about it before, as it was going through First Access on itch.io which is now over. It's currently scheduled to release on July 26th with Linux support.
Empires of the Undergrowth adds a customizable Freeplay mode and it's great
Empires of the Undergrowth, the ant colony management game has finally had a big update with the promise Freeplay mode.
This new mode allows you to customize it to have the experience you want, including the biggest map in the game which is a 120 by 120 surface tile grid. Landmarks are also in, which are various interesting points spread across the surface, which can give you various resources, have different enemies and so on. There's the Aphid Farm, Poppy Plant, Funnel Web Nest, Dead Fish and an Infestation.
Feral's GameMode Is On Its Way To Fedora
Feral's GameMode is soon going to be within easy each for Linux gamers running Red Hat's Fedora Linux distribution.
GameMode, as a reminder, is the new open-source project that provides a Linux system tuning daemon for optimizing the system's configuration for gaming when firing up Linux games while reverting to stock behavior when outside of supported games (or when manually enabled). At the moment GameMode basically toggles the CPU frequency scaling governor but other featur
today's howtos
Fedora 28 KDE - Call the doctor, it's not feeling well
I didn't get to test a lot of things - apps, hardware compatibility, performance, whatnot, but then, there's really no reason to persist. This is a failing distro, like so many others released recently. No validation, no care, nothing. Just random code. A lackluster showing with no pride or passion or quality. Fedora 28 KDE did give me media playback, but that's about the only thing that worked fine. The rest was all broken. Customization wasn't smooth, the fonts are meh, no smartphone support, mediocre network support, and then, a dead desktop after trying to install Nvidia drivers the same way that worked just fine in Fedora 27. Madness. If you want to use Fedora for some reason, the Gnome edition is better, but it's still a rather average product and not suitable for day-to-say use. A steady decline since version 25, and I'm 100% sure this is all the result of the carefree approach to software development, the rapid release mania and the total disregard to validation and user needs. This one is a total flop. And I've just wasted a day and a half of my life. We're done. Also: Call for Fedora Women’s Day 2018 proposals
What Is the Best Way to Contribute to The Linux Kernel?
A person who isn’t much of a computer literate wouldn’t know that the kernel is a fundamental part of any OS. It is so far removed from the surface apps that the closest you could get to it from a typical app on your machine is configuring network protocols and/or installing driver software. As a matter of fact, only programmers typically deal with kernels directly. To paint a perfect picture, the kernel is to a computer what an engine is to a car. You as what the best way to contribute to the Linux kernel is? I don’t know. I’m not an authority on kernels, but I sure do have some suggestions you may find useful.
When do All Firefox Users Update?
Last time we talked about updates I wrote about all of what goes into an individual Firefox user’s ability to update to a new release. We looked into how often Firefox checks for updates, and how we sometimes lie and say that there isn’t an update even after release day.
