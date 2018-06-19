OSS Leftovers
-
SD Times Open Source Project of the Week: Indico Enso
Enterprise AI company Indico wants to give back to the open-source community that it says has helped their technology develop with the release of this week’s highlighted open-source project. Indico’s Enso Python library is an open-source codebase designed to standardize a way to test transfer learning techniques for training natural language processing models.
While transfer learning, which utilizes knowledge gained from prior machine-learning tasks to speed up later tasks, has proven successful in computer vision and image classification applications, greatly reducing the number of images needed to make subsequent identifications, Indico says that the technique is greatly unproven for natural language processing.
-
Selecting the Right Service Virtualization Tool
Open source tools are generally adopted in a bottom-up manner: they’re downloaded and experimented with by a developer or development team and, when successful, might slowly be adopted by a larger audience within the organization
-
Cloud Native Machine Learning And AI
-
Decentralized AI-Powered Trust Alliance DATA Open Source Set to Battle Fraud
DATA is a blockchain based digital data authentication protocol powered by AI & P2P mobile storage infrastructure. The project is devised to address the root of the fraud at its core. It evaluates the credibility of endpoints through blockchain, big data and AI technologies to provide technical solutions for endpoint-level data quality assessment and data fraud. The DATA platform applies a reward system to incentivize end users with their attention contribution and to publishers with pruning their sell-side inventory.
DATA’s aim is to build a Data Trust Alliance with crucial partners in the digital ecosystem to develop and operate a standard protocol for quality assessment of endpoint data similar to the ISO certification system, which will reduce the inefficiency and high cost in the upstream and downstream of the industry chain due to the lack of trust in digital advertising, financial technology and other industries.
-
DATA Open Source Explained by Dr. Eric Li
DATA is a blockchain based digital data authentication protocol. The project evaluates the credibility of endpoints through blockchain, big data and AI technologies to provide technical solutions for endpoint-level data quality assessment and data fraud. The DATA project is dedicated to solving data fraud, the lack of trust, the inefficiency of cooperation, the waste of ecological resources, and the uneven distribution of value in the global digital ecosystem through blockchain technology. Through endpoint-level data credibility assessment, DATA hopes to address data traceability, validation incentives, and quality control issues. DATA’s vision is to build a Data Trust Alliance with crucial partners in the digital ecosystem to develop and operate a standard protocol for quality assessment of endpoint data similar to the ISO certification system to reduce the inefficiency and high cost in the upstream and downstream of the industry chain due to the lack of trust in digital advertising, financial technology and other industries. At present, the project has reached strategic collaborations with BlueFocus, Kochava and many other well-known companies in the world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 482 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Fedora 28 KDE - Call the doctor, it's not feeling well
I didn't get to test a lot of things - apps, hardware compatibility, performance, whatnot, but then, there's really no reason to persist. This is a failing distro, like so many others released recently. No validation, no care, nothing. Just random code. A lackluster showing with no pride or passion or quality. Fedora 28 KDE did give me media playback, but that's about the only thing that worked fine. The rest was all broken. Customization wasn't smooth, the fonts are meh, no smartphone support, mediocre network support, and then, a dead desktop after trying to install Nvidia drivers the same way that worked just fine in Fedora 27. Madness. If you want to use Fedora for some reason, the Gnome edition is better, but it's still a rather average product and not suitable for day-to-say use. A steady decline since version 25, and I'm 100% sure this is all the result of the carefree approach to software development, the rapid release mania and the total disregard to validation and user needs. This one is a total flop. And I've just wasted a day and a half of my life. We're done. Also: Call for Fedora Women’s Day 2018 proposals
What Is the Best Way to Contribute to The Linux Kernel?
A person who isn’t much of a computer literate wouldn’t know that the kernel is a fundamental part of any OS. It is so far removed from the surface apps that the closest you could get to it from a typical app on your machine is configuring network protocols and/or installing driver software. As a matter of fact, only programmers typically deal with kernels directly. To paint a perfect picture, the kernel is to a computer what an engine is to a car. You as what the best way to contribute to the Linux kernel is? I don’t know. I’m not an authority on kernels, but I sure do have some suggestions you may find useful.
When do All Firefox Users Update?
Last time we talked about updates I wrote about all of what goes into an individual Firefox user’s ability to update to a new release. We looked into how often Firefox checks for updates, and how we sometimes lie and say that there isn’t an update even after release day.
Recent comments
12 hours 56 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 45 min ago
17 hours 45 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago