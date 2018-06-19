today's howtos
How to use dd in Linux without destroying your disk
-
How do you keep your Linux skills strong?
-
How to install Kali Linux on Raspberry Pi
-
How to easily purge unwanted repositories in Linux
-
How to List Users using Linux Command Line
-
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 19 (In 4 Simple Steps)
-
Install VirtualBox Guest Additions in CentOS, RHEL & Fedora
-
Install Apache, MariaDB, PHP (LAMP stack) in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Server
-
Fix Serve Static Content From a Cookieless Domain
-
Fedora 28 KDE - Call the doctor, it's not feeling well
I didn't get to test a lot of things - apps, hardware compatibility, performance, whatnot, but then, there's really no reason to persist. This is a failing distro, like so many others released recently. No validation, no care, nothing. Just random code. A lackluster showing with no pride or passion or quality. Fedora 28 KDE did give me media playback, but that's about the only thing that worked fine. The rest was all broken. Customization wasn't smooth, the fonts are meh, no smartphone support, mediocre network support, and then, a dead desktop after trying to install Nvidia drivers the same way that worked just fine in Fedora 27. Madness. If you want to use Fedora for some reason, the Gnome edition is better, but it's still a rather average product and not suitable for day-to-say use. A steady decline since version 25, and I'm 100% sure this is all the result of the carefree approach to software development, the rapid release mania and the total disregard to validation and user needs. This one is a total flop. And I've just wasted a day and a half of my life. We're done. Also: Call for Fedora Women’s Day 2018 proposals
What Is the Best Way to Contribute to The Linux Kernel?
A person who isn’t much of a computer literate wouldn’t know that the kernel is a fundamental part of any OS. It is so far removed from the surface apps that the closest you could get to it from a typical app on your machine is configuring network protocols and/or installing driver software. As a matter of fact, only programmers typically deal with kernels directly. To paint a perfect picture, the kernel is to a computer what an engine is to a car. You as what the best way to contribute to the Linux kernel is? I don’t know. I’m not an authority on kernels, but I sure do have some suggestions you may find useful.
When do All Firefox Users Update?
Last time we talked about updates I wrote about all of what goes into an individual Firefox user’s ability to update to a new release. We looked into how often Firefox checks for updates, and how we sometimes lie and say that there isn’t an update even after release day.
