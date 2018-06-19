Openwashing and Microsoft
Using Linux Natively Within Windows 10: A Quick Guide [Ed: Whoever wrote this does not know what "natively" means. Microsoft wants to spy and control GNU/Linux by putting it all inside the back-doored keylogger, Vista 10]
Using OpenShift to deploy .NET Core applications [Ed: Red Hat is helping Microsoft]
ONVIF Reveals Winners of Open Source Spotlight Challenge
The online challenge, presented in conjunction with BeMyApp, offered cash prizes for developers who use the protocol provided by ONVIF to create open source mobile or desktop applications for advanced video streaming.
Global Open Source Services Market 2018 by Type, Business Challenges, Development Trends and Forecast to 2023
The Global Open Source Services Industry report delivers en executive-level blueprint of the Open Source Services market that will help clients to build strategies to expand their market operations. The report on the Global Open Source Services market is an in- depth study that covers all the aspects of the industry. Extensive primary and secondary research has been used to carefully prepare this report. In addition to this, the report features insights from industry experts. Correlation, regression, and time-series models are included in the report so that it may provide insightful analysis of the key industry trends.
Fedora 28 KDE - Call the doctor, it's not feeling well
I didn't get to test a lot of things - apps, hardware compatibility, performance, whatnot, but then, there's really no reason to persist. This is a failing distro, like so many others released recently. No validation, no care, nothing. Just random code. A lackluster showing with no pride or passion or quality. Fedora 28 KDE did give me media playback, but that's about the only thing that worked fine. The rest was all broken. Customization wasn't smooth, the fonts are meh, no smartphone support, mediocre network support, and then, a dead desktop after trying to install Nvidia drivers the same way that worked just fine in Fedora 27. Madness. If you want to use Fedora for some reason, the Gnome edition is better, but it's still a rather average product and not suitable for day-to-say use. A steady decline since version 25, and I'm 100% sure this is all the result of the carefree approach to software development, the rapid release mania and the total disregard to validation and user needs. This one is a total flop. And I've just wasted a day and a half of my life. We're done. Also: Call for Fedora Women’s Day 2018 proposals
What Is the Best Way to Contribute to The Linux Kernel?
A person who isn’t much of a computer literate wouldn’t know that the kernel is a fundamental part of any OS. It is so far removed from the surface apps that the closest you could get to it from a typical app on your machine is configuring network protocols and/or installing driver software. As a matter of fact, only programmers typically deal with kernels directly. To paint a perfect picture, the kernel is to a computer what an engine is to a car. You as what the best way to contribute to the Linux kernel is? I don’t know. I’m not an authority on kernels, but I sure do have some suggestions you may find useful.
When do All Firefox Users Update?
Last time we talked about updates I wrote about all of what goes into an individual Firefox user’s ability to update to a new release. We looked into how often Firefox checks for updates, and how we sometimes lie and say that there isn’t an update even after release day.
OSS Leftovers
