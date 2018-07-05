today's leftovers
-
Red Hat Reinforces Commitment to Asia Pacific Partner Ecosystem
-
Which Stock will you hold for a while, Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) or Chubb Limited (CB)
-
The Strategy to Trade Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2018
This month I accepted 166 packages and rejected only 7 uploads. The overall number of packages that got accepted this month was 216.
-
Coffee Lake module features shock and vibration resistance
Adlink’s rugged “Express CF/CFE” COM Express Basic Type 6 integrates an 8th Gen Core or Xeon chip with up to 48GB RAM and loads of SATA, USB 3.1, and PCIe. There’s also a carrier board with a Live Linux USB stick.
-
How To Send SMS From Your PC Using Android Messages?
-
Google patents new AI-driven fitness feature for its Wear OS platform
There's not much happening in the wearables market right now but that doesn't mean companies aren't working on something behind the scenes. A new patent by Google was unearthed giving us a sneak peek of what the tech giant is preparing for its future Wear OS release.
-
Using Android without Google: A (Kind of) Guide
If you’re interested in using Android but don’t want all the Googly-ness of it, there are ways to go completely Google-free. With the right set of tools, you can have a truly open Android experience.
-
Reply: open data is 'intellectual infrastructure'
According to Jason Hill, Executive Partner from Reply, open data is as it sounds – open and accessible data that is available to anyone.
Hill further states that open data must be interoperable so it can be shared, adapted and reused with other datasets.
-
Open Source DIY Printers are Alive and Well: What We Saw At ERRF 18
If you follow the desktop 3D printer market, it probably won’t surprise you to hear that nearly every 3D printer on display at the inaugural East Coast RepRap Festival (ERRF) was made in China. Even Printrbot CEO Brook Drumm had to admit that this was the year his company may finally bite the bullet and begin selling a branded and customized printer built overseas.
-
My First Clang Bug
Part of the role of being a packager is compiling lots (and lots) of packages. That means compiling lots of code from interesting places and in a variety of styles. In my opinion, being a good packager also means providing feedback to upstream when things are bad. That means filing upstream bugs when possible, and upstreaming patches.
One of the “exciting” moments in packaging is when tools change. So each and every major CMake update is an exercise in recompiling 2400 or more packages and adjusting bits and pieces. When a software project was last released in 2013, adjusting it to modern tools can become quite a chore (e.g. Squid Report Generator). CMake is excellent for maintaining backwards compatibility, generally accomodating old software with new policies. The most recent 3.12 release candidate had three issues filed from the FreeBSD side, all from fallout with older software. I consider the hours put into good bug reports, part of being a good citizen of the Free Software world.
-
WordPress 4.9.7 Update Fixes a Pair of Security Vulnerabilities
WordPress 4.9.7 was released on July 5, providing users of the popular open-source content management system with patches for a pair of security vulnerabilities.
The security vulnerabilities are both arbitrary file deletion issues that could expose WordPress sites to risk. The first issue was publicly reported on June 26, by researchers at RIPS Tech, while the second was discovered by WordPress security firm WordFence on July 2. In addition to the two vulnerabilities, WordPress 4.9.7 provides fixes for 17 other bugs to help improve stability.
-
Keyboard Attack “Thermanator” Steals Your Passwords Using Body Heat [Ed: Likely BS. Here's why: 1) body might not be warm enough. 2) need big equipment. 3) don't know order of strokes. 4) already have physical access anyway. 5) more keystrokes after password entry.]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 574 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top Windows Networking Commands
Windows has some good command line utilities for networking purposes. These Windows Networking commands are really helpful for network specialists as well as normal people. Let us have a look at some of these commands in this article.
Security Issues at Gentoo Narrowed Down to Crappy Password
FOSS Project Spotlight: ONLYOFFICE, an Online Office Suite
ONLYOFFICE is a free and open-source office suite that provides an alternative for three major MS Office apps—Word, Excel and PowerPoint—working online.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 14 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 43 min ago
20 hours 4 min ago
20 hours 4 min ago
20 hours 5 min ago
20 hours 5 min ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago