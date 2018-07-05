Events: GUADEC and IBM's 'Call for Code'

GUADEC 2018 Day 1 At 8.30 i took off Thursday morning to start my journey to Almería. I took the plane to Madrid and had 1 hour to get hold of a taxi and reach a train taking me to Almería. There I was fortunate to meet Julian and Tobias who were hacking on Fractal and making mockups.

GUADEC 2018 Kicks Off In Almería, Spain GUADEC 2018, the annual GNOME developers' conference, has kicked off this morning in Almería, Spain. As usual, GUADEC 2018 features a range of interesting technical talks. This year's event runs from today (6 July) through Sunday followed by three days worth of hacking and birds-of-a-feather sessions.

The field guide to aiding in natural disasters and deploying life-saving code As an open-source and mobile developer, I’ve had the opportunity to work on some unique projects in places where both man-made and natural disasters have severely affected people and communities. During my time in Haiti working with organizations helping those impacted by the devastating 2010 earthquake, for example, I learned how to take on challenges to assist those in need and simultaneously cope with more adversity than the average development project would require.

Join Forces Against Natural Disasters with the Call for Code The Call for Code initiative aims to harness the collective power of the global open source developer community against the growing threat of natural disasters. According to IBM, “the goal is to develop technology solutions that significantly improve disaster preparedness, provide relief from devastation caused by fires, floods, hurricanes, tsunamis and earthquakes, and benefit Call for Code’s charitable partners — the United Nations Human Rights Office and the American Red Cross.”

Android Games That Take A Lot Of Time To Finish

Most Android games can provide you with few days of entertainment. Some casual games can be played for few weeks before you get bored with it. However, the best games are the ones that take a really long time to finish. These games are challenging and follow a dynamic pattern. Let us have a look at some interesting games that take a long time to finish.

Nintendo Switch can now run GameCube games – with an emulator and Linux

Great news, everyone: you can now play GameCube games on your Nintendo Switch – but only with a considerable amount of hacking your console. The Switch can at last run GameCube games through an emulator hosted on a Linux distribution loaded onto the console. The development was made by YouTube user Mizumi, who uploaded a video of the Dolphin GameCube emulator program running on Lakka, a Linux distribution for game consoles that looks a lot like the PlayStation 4 interface using a front-end known as RetroArch.