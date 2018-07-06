Mozilla: MDN Changelog for June 2018 and Latest Firefox
MDN Changelog for June 2018
A changelog is “a log or record of all notable changes made to a project. [It] usually includes records of changes such as bug fixes, new features, etc.” Publishing a changelog is kind of a tradition in open source, and a long-time practice on the web. We thought readers of Hacks and folks who use and contribute to MDN Web Docs would be interested in learning more about the work of the MDN engineering team, and the impact they have in a given month. We’ll also introduce code contribution opportunities, interesting projects, and new ways to participate.
Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" Web Browser Is Now Available for Ubuntu Linux Users
The latest and greatest Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" web browser has arrived for users of the Ubuntu Linux operating systems, and it's now available as an update through the official software repositories.
Released by Mozilla on June 26, 2018, the Firefox 61 release continues to improve the Quantum series of the open-source and cross-platform web browser with a new layer of performance improvements that include faster page rendering, as well as faster tab switching on Linux and Windows platforms.
