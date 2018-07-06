Android Leftovers
-
Data harvesting on low-cost Android handsets is rife in developing countries
-
The world's first app that lets you control an Android device from your iPhone is now available
-
Google Patches Critical Remote Code Execution Bugs in Android OS
-
Upstream Uncovers Android Smartphones in Developing Markets Sold with Pre-Installed Malware
-
Researchers discover Android apps spying on users' screens
-
Despite Android's growing market share, Apple users continue to spend twice as much money on apps as Android users
-
Android P's Text Magnifier to Make It Easier to Select and Copy Text
-
Chat me: Android Messages, RCS, 'Chat,' and Google's involvement explained
-
Intel Core i7 8086K Linux Performance
Intel announced the limited edition Core i7 8086K processor in June to celebrate 40 years since the introduction of the original 8086 processor that ushered in the x86 architecture. The Core i7 8086K is now widely available albeit with an apparent limited time available. This celebratory CPU is built off Intel's existing Coffeelake CPU micro-architecture but with an elevated CPU base frequency and a turbo frequency that tops out at 5.0GHz to make it the company's highest-performing mainstream desktop CPU to date.
today's howtos
Scientific Linux 6.10 RC 1
Events: GUADEC and IBM's 'Call for Code'
