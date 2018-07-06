Language Selection

Mozilla: Firefox 61.0.1, Weeks in Firefox, Rust Security Advisory

  • Firefox 61.0.1 Released to Improve Playback of 1080p Twitch Videos, Fix Bugs

    Mozilla released the first minor maintenance update to the recently launched Firefox 61 "Quantum" web browser series to address a few annoyances reported by users lately and also add some enhancements.

    Launched on June 26, 2018, Firefox 61.0 "Quantum" web browser introduces multiple performance improvements, among which we can mention faster switching between tabs on Linux and Windows platforms, faster page rendering, a more consistent user experience, as well as an additional layer of customization for tab management.

  • These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 40
  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Security Advisory for rustdoc

    The Rust team was recently notified of a security vulnerability affecting rustdoc plugins. If you are not using rustdoc plugins, you are not affected. We’re not aware of any usage of this feature.

    You can find the full announcement on our rustlang-security-announcements mailing list here.

Mozilla: MDN Changelog for June 2018 and Latest Firefox

  • MDN Changelog for June 2018
    A changelog is “a log or record of all notable changes made to a project. [It] usually includes records of changes such as bug fixes, new features, etc.” Publishing a changelog is kind of a tradition in open source, and a long-time practice on the web. We thought readers of Hacks and folks who use and contribute to MDN Web Docs would be interested in learning more about the work of the MDN engineering team, and the impact they have in a given month. We’ll also introduce code contribution opportunities, interesting projects, and new ways to participate.
  • Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" Web Browser Is Now Available for Ubuntu Linux Users
    The latest and greatest Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" web browser has arrived for users of the Ubuntu Linux operating systems, and it's now available as an update through the official software repositories. Released by Mozilla on June 26, 2018, the Firefox 61 release continues to improve the Quantum series of the open-source and cross-platform web browser with a new layer of performance improvements that include faster page rendering, as well as faster tab switching on Linux and Windows platforms.

