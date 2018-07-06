Mozilla: Firefox 61.0.1, Weeks in Firefox, Rust Security Advisory
Firefox 61.0.1 Released to Improve Playback of 1080p Twitch Videos, Fix Bugs
Mozilla released the first minor maintenance update to the recently launched Firefox 61 "Quantum" web browser series to address a few annoyances reported by users lately and also add some enhancements.
Launched on June 26, 2018, Firefox 61.0 "Quantum" web browser introduces multiple performance improvements, among which we can mention faster switching between tabs on Linux and Windows platforms, faster page rendering, a more consistent user experience, as well as an additional layer of customization for tab management.
These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 40
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Security Advisory for rustdoc
The Rust team was recently notified of a security vulnerability affecting rustdoc plugins. If you are not using rustdoc plugins, you are not affected. We’re not aware of any usage of this feature.
You can find the full announcement on our rustlang-security-announcements mailing list here.
