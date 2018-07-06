Language Selection

KDE Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 7th of July 2018 04:30:21 PM
KDE
  • Notes on building C++ projects on Windows
  • GSoC Fwupd Integration in KDE Discover (Phase – II)

    Google Summer of Code with KDE

    Hii everyone, one more month is passed and FwupdBackend is one more step closer for completion. In this past month, I have implemented following this:

    #1 Firmware Updates Section is Now Cleaner: I have removed the unnecessary things like review backend, and screenshots which are not applicable for these updates. Also now the icons are decided based on the type of device.

  • Last week in Kube
  • Latte Dock 0.8 Is Around The Corner With Many New Features

    For fans of Latte Dock, the KDE Plasma aligned desktop dock, the version 0.8 release is around the corner with many new features to present.

    Latte Dock 0.8 has been working on improvements around multiple layouts, better Wayland support to the point it should be quite usable for a great daily experience, better handling in non-composited environments, animation enhancements, new global shortcuts, various KWin integration improvements, separator improvements, and much more.

Android Leftovers

Latte Dock, final Beta for v0.8 (v0.7.96)

This version introduces a string freeze for upcoming v0.8 that is scheduled for July 16th. All kde translators that are interested to include their translations in upcoming v0.8.0 they must use the stable branch of Latte. Read more Also: [GCompris] GSoC 2018: Week 6 and 7

Mozilla: MDN Changelog for June 2018 and Latest Firefox

  • MDN Changelog for June 2018
    A changelog is “a log or record of all notable changes made to a project. [It] usually includes records of changes such as bug fixes, new features, etc.” Publishing a changelog is kind of a tradition in open source, and a long-time practice on the web. We thought readers of Hacks and folks who use and contribute to MDN Web Docs would be interested in learning more about the work of the MDN engineering team, and the impact they have in a given month. We’ll also introduce code contribution opportunities, interesting projects, and new ways to participate.
  • Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" Web Browser Is Now Available for Ubuntu Linux Users
    The latest and greatest Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" web browser has arrived for users of the Ubuntu Linux operating systems, and it's now available as an update through the official software repositories. Released by Mozilla on June 26, 2018, the Firefox 61 release continues to improve the Quantum series of the open-source and cross-platform web browser with a new layer of performance improvements that include faster page rendering, as well as faster tab switching on Linux and Windows platforms.

