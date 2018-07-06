KDE Leftovers
Notes on building C++ projects on Windows
GSoC Fwupd Integration in KDE Discover (Phase – II)
Google Summer of Code with KDE
Hii everyone, one more month is passed and FwupdBackend is one more step closer for completion. In this past month, I have implemented following this:
#1 Firmware Updates Section is Now Cleaner: I have removed the unnecessary things like review backend, and screenshots which are not applicable for these updates. Also now the icons are decided based on the type of device.
Last week in Kube
Latte Dock 0.8 Is Around The Corner With Many New Features
For fans of Latte Dock, the KDE Plasma aligned desktop dock, the version 0.8 release is around the corner with many new features to present.
Latte Dock 0.8 has been working on improvements around multiple layouts, better Wayland support to the point it should be quite usable for a great daily experience, better handling in non-composited environments, animation enhancements, new global shortcuts, various KWin integration improvements, separator improvements, and much more.
Android Leftovers
Latte Dock, final Beta for v0.8 (v0.7.96)
This version introduces a string freeze for upcoming v0.8 that is scheduled for July 16th. All kde translators that are interested to include their translations in upcoming v0.8.0 they must use the stable branch of Latte. Also: [GCompris] GSoC 2018: Week 6 and 7
Mozilla: MDN Changelog for June 2018 and Latest Firefox
