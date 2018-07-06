Language Selection

News
Linux With Education – Best Free Education Apps

In this article, we award 42 medals to superb open source educational software. We identify free software ideally suited for young people, parents, teachers, academics, and administrators – basically anyone involved in education. Even though the UK economy is fairly strong, many of its educational establishments are in a perilous financial position. For example, a high achieving West Midlands school faces a £350,000 shortfall in its budget for next year, with another £5m repair bill to fix the building; it’s roof has 300 holes alone. The biggest outlay for the school is, of course, its staff, and it’s having to let 14 staff go. While IT costs pale in comparison to staffing and building maintenance costs, more and more schools are scrutinizing every single penny of their expenditure. And this doesn’t just apply to schools. Universities, colleges, parents, and students are all under increasing financial pressures. Read more

Android Leftovers

Latte Dock, final Beta for v0.8 (v0.7.96)

This version introduces a string freeze for upcoming v0.8 that is scheduled for July 16th. All kde translators that are interested to include their translations in upcoming v0.8.0 they must use the stable branch of Latte. Read more Also: [GCompris] GSoC 2018: Week 6 and 7

