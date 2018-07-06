Today in Techrights
- IAM Keeps Promoting Brian Yates and His New Patent Troll, iPEL, Which is About to Become Very Aggressive
- Alice and Mayo (Inspiring § 101) Untouched for the Foreseeable Future, Meaning That the Patent Microcosm Now Smears the US Supreme Court
- In Motorola (MSI) v Hytera a Reminder That the ITC Does Not Honour PTAB
- AIPLA, IPO and NYIPLA Lobby Against Section 101 and Thomas Massie Wants to Stop PTAB
- One Week of António Campinos at the EPO: Early Uncertainty
- Links 6/7/2018: New GIMP and Elisa
Linux With Education – Best Free Education Apps
In this article, we award 42 medals to superb open source educational software. We identify free software ideally suited for young people, parents, teachers, academics, and administrators – basically anyone involved in education. Even though the UK economy is fairly strong, many of its educational establishments are in a perilous financial position. For example, a high achieving West Midlands school faces a £350,000 shortfall in its budget for next year, with another £5m repair bill to fix the building; it’s roof has 300 holes alone. The biggest outlay for the school is, of course, its staff, and it’s having to let 14 staff go. While IT costs pale in comparison to staffing and building maintenance costs, more and more schools are scrutinizing every single penny of their expenditure. And this doesn’t just apply to schools. Universities, colleges, parents, and students are all under increasing financial pressures.
Android Leftovers
Latte Dock, final Beta for v0.8 (v0.7.96)
This version introduces a string freeze for upcoming v0.8 that is scheduled for July 16th. All kde translators that are interested to include their translations in upcoming v0.8.0 they must use the stable branch of Latte. Also: [GCompris] GSoC 2018: Week 6 and 7
