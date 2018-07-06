Developers from the SmartOS project announced the release of build #20180705, which promises to help spread Solaris-based software on the headless server market. Most of the media attention regarding free and open-source operating systems these days focuses primarily on implementations of GNU/Linux and *BSD. illumos, a fork of OpenSolaris, is set to take the world by storm however. It’s perhaps best known for the unusual lack of capitalization in its name, but developers are now really promoting it as a stable Unix system for extremely secure environments.

GNOME: Mutter, GUADEC and Fractal GNOME 3.30 Mutter Relieves Wayland Code From Depending Upon X11/XWayland While GNOME's Wayland support has been in great shape with the Mutter compositor, it has depended upon X11/XWayland code even when starting with pure Wayland support. That's now changing and there is also now the optional "--no-x11" flag for starting the compositor without X11 support. Going back to 2015 has been this bug report about how the GNOME Wayland session will still spawn XWayland even if no X11 applications are needed with parts of the event loop still depending upon X11. Thanks to a big Mutter rework, that is no longer the case.

Bastian Ilsø Hougaard: GUADEC 2018 Day 2 Yesterday ended with a cozy party at the beach with opportunity for swimming in the ocean and in ice cream. Today, GUADEC Registration and one conference room moved to a new building.

Improving Fractal’s media viewer I’ve added the possibility to access the header bar while in full screen mode by moving the cursor up to the top of the screen, like in Builder or Videos. At first, I didn’t have an idea of how I could implement it but I’ve figured out a way to simply do that. First I’ve asked how it was done in the Builder IRC channel, someone told me to look at this page for implementing a custom header bar with full screen toggle button in Python. It could help me to figure out how to make the first step toward the implementation of this feature.