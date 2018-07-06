Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

SteamOS has a minor update to test the waters before a bigger update

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 8th of July 2018 07:52:37 AM Filed under
OS
Debian
Gaming

Really good to see this. SteamOS had a small update recently, which is testing the waters towards a bigger update.

If you've been wondering why SteamOS updates had been so quiet, it seems Valve has been working on updating their build infrastructure. They have another updating coming, to finally update the graphics drivers and kernel versions which will also be great to have.

Read more

Direct: SteamOS update 2.151 pushed to brewmaster beta

»

More in Tux Machines

SmartOS Announces New Builds Geared Toward VM & Cloud Server Administrators

Developers from the SmartOS project announced the release of build #20180705, which promises to help spread Solaris-based software on the headless server market. Most of the media attention regarding free and open-source operating systems these days focuses primarily on implementations of GNU/Linux and *BSD. illumos, a fork of OpenSolaris, is set to take the world by storm however. It’s perhaps best known for the unusual lack of capitalization in its name, but developers are now really promoting it as a stable Unix system for extremely secure environments. Read more

today's howtos

GNOME: Mutter, GUADEC and Fractal

  • GNOME 3.30 Mutter Relieves Wayland Code From Depending Upon X11/XWayland
    While GNOME's Wayland support has been in great shape with the Mutter compositor, it has depended upon X11/XWayland code even when starting with pure Wayland support. That's now changing and there is also now the optional "--no-x11" flag for starting the compositor without X11 support. Going back to 2015 has been this bug report about how the GNOME Wayland session will still spawn XWayland even if no X11 applications are needed with parts of the event loop still depending upon X11. Thanks to a big Mutter rework, that is no longer the case.
  • Bastian Ilsø Hougaard: GUADEC 2018 Day 2
    Yesterday ended with a cozy party at the beach with opportunity for swimming in the ocean and in ice cream. Today, GUADEC Registration and one conference room moved to a new building.
  • Improving Fractal’s media viewer
    I’ve added the possibility to access the header bar while in full screen mode by moving the cursor up to the top of the screen, like in Builder or Videos. At first, I didn’t have an idea of how I could implement it but I’ve figured out a way to simply do that. First I’ve asked how it was done in the Builder IRC channel, someone told me to look at this page for implementing a custom header bar with full screen toggle button in Python. It could help me to figure out how to make the first step toward the implementation of this feature.

What is FreeBSD? Why Should You Choose It Over Linux?

Not too long ago I wondered if and in what situations FreeBSD could be faster than Linux and we received a good amount of informative feedback. So far, Linux rules the desktop space and FreeBSD rules the server space. In the meantime, though, what exactly is FreeBSD? And at what times should you choose it over a GNU/Linux installation? Let’s tackle these questions. FreeBSD is a free and open source derivative of BSD (Berkeley Software Distribution) with a focus on speed, stability, security, and consistency, among other features. It has been developed and maintained by a large community ever since its initial release many years ago on November 1, 1993. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6