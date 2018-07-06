SteamOS has a minor update to test the waters before a bigger update
Really good to see this. SteamOS had a small update recently, which is testing the waters towards a bigger update.
If you've been wondering why SteamOS updates had been so quiet, it seems Valve has been working on updating their build infrastructure. They have another updating coming, to finally update the graphics drivers and kernel versions which will also be great to have.
