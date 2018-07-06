today's howtos
A Git Style change management for a Database driven app.
Mastering the “Kill” Command in Linux
How to List Installed Packages on Ubuntu
What Actually “rm -rf” Command Do in Linux?
Security nonsense: KDE Dolphin does not run as root - Fix
Flatpak, making contribution easy
Install Nginx, MariaDB, PHP (LEMP Stack) in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
How to Install Go on CentOS 7
Script to modify omni.ja for a custom Firefox
Weekend Reading: Python
How to install Clang/LLVM 5 and GCC 7 on RHEL
Running OpenStack components on RHEL with Software Collections
Converting policy.yaml to a list of dictionaries
What is FreeBSD? Why Should You Choose It Over Linux?
Not too long ago I wondered if and in what situations FreeBSD could be faster than Linux and we received a good amount of informative feedback. So far, Linux rules the desktop space and FreeBSD rules the server space. In the meantime, though, what exactly is FreeBSD? And at what times should you choose it over a GNU/Linux installation? Let’s tackle these questions. FreeBSD is a free and open source derivative of BSD (Berkeley Software Distribution) with a focus on speed, stability, security, and consistency, among other features. It has been developed and maintained by a large community ever since its initial release many years ago on November 1, 1993.
Plasma 5.13.2, Applications 18.04.2 and Frameworks 5.47.0 by KDE now available to all Chakra users
with your next system upgrade you will receive all the latest versions of KDE’s Plasma, Applications and Frameworks, in addition to several other package updates. We introduce Plasma 5.13 in its second bug-fix release, a brand new series that introduces many new features to our favorite desktop environment: You will now find in our repositories a new package named plasma-browser-integration, which you should install to improve the integration of firefox and chrome-based browsers with your Plasma desktop.
Security: Gentoo, WordPress and More
Programming: Perl, C++, LLVM and More
