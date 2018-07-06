SmartOS Announces New Builds Geared Toward VM & Cloud Server Administrators
Developers from the SmartOS project announced the release of build #20180705, which promises to help spread Solaris-based software on the headless server market. Most of the media attention regarding free and open-source operating systems these days focuses primarily on implementations of GNU/Linux and *BSD.
illumos, a fork of OpenSolaris, is set to take the world by storm however. It’s perhaps best known for the unusual lack of capitalization in its name, but developers are now really promoting it as a stable Unix system for extremely secure environments.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 642 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: GIMP, GCC and RISC-V
SmartOS Announces New Builds Geared Toward VM & Cloud Server Administrators
Developers from the SmartOS project announced the release of build #20180705, which promises to help spread Solaris-based software on the headless server market. Most of the media attention regarding free and open-source operating systems these days focuses primarily on implementations of GNU/Linux and *BSD. illumos, a fork of OpenSolaris, is set to take the world by storm however. It’s perhaps best known for the unusual lack of capitalization in its name, but developers are now really promoting it as a stable Unix system for extremely secure environments.
today's howtos
GNOME: Mutter, GUADEC and Fractal
Recent comments
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
3 days 11 hours ago
3 days 11 hours ago