GNU: GIMP, GCC and RISC-V GIMP 2.10.4 Moves To Asynchronous Font Loading, Horizon Straightening GIMP 2.10.4 was quietly released earlier this week as the latest stable release in the GIMP 2.10 series. While GIMP 2.10.4 is primarily comprised of bug fixes, there are also a few new features. The feature work that made it into this release includes simple horizon straightening, asynchronous font loading, fonts tagging, dashboard updates, Adobe PSD loader improvements, and GEGL/babl improvements.

RISC-V: Initial riscv linux Ada port I was asked about Ada support, so I tried cross building a native RISC-V Linux Ada compiler, and it turned out to be possible with a little bit of work. I just started with the MIPS support, and then fixed everything that was obviously wrong: endianness, error numbers, signal numbers, struct_sigaction offsets, etc. The result is good enough to bootstrap natively and seems to give reasonable native testsuite results for a first attempt. The machine I'm running on has broken icache flushing, so trampolines won't work, and I suspect that is causing a lot of the testsuite failures. Here are the Ada testsuite results I'm getting at the moment.

Ada Language Support For RISC-V With Latest GCC Patches While the GCC compiler merged its RISC-V port last year, among its limitations have been not supporting the Ada compiler. That's now changing thanks to new patches posted today.

SmartOS Announces New Builds Geared Toward VM & Cloud Server Administrators Developers from the SmartOS project announced the release of build #20180705, which promises to help spread Solaris-based software on the headless server market. Most of the media attention regarding free and open-source operating systems these days focuses primarily on implementations of GNU/Linux and *BSD. illumos, a fork of OpenSolaris, is set to take the world by storm however. It’s perhaps best known for the unusual lack of capitalization in its name, but developers are now really promoting it as a stable Unix system for extremely secure environments.