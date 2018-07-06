Language Selection

GNU: GIMP, GCC and RISC-V

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 8th of July 2018 10:45:10 AM
GNU
  • GIMP 2.10.4 Moves To Asynchronous Font Loading, Horizon Straightening

    GIMP 2.10.4 was quietly released earlier this week as the latest stable release in the GIMP 2.10 series.

    While GIMP 2.10.4 is primarily comprised of bug fixes, there are also a few new features. The feature work that made it into this release includes simple horizon straightening, asynchronous font loading, fonts tagging, dashboard updates, Adobe PSD loader improvements, and GEGL/babl improvements.

  • RISC-V: Initial riscv linux Ada port

    I was asked about Ada support, so I tried cross building a native RISC-V Linux Ada compiler, and it turned out to be possible with a little bit of work.  I just started with the MIPS support, and then fixed everything that was obviously wrong: endianness, error numbers, signal numbers, struct_sigaction offsets, etc.

    The result is good enough to bootstrap natively and seems to give reasonable native testsuite results for a first attempt.  The machine I'm running on has broken icache flushing, so trampolines won't work, and I suspect that is causing a lot of the testsuite failures.  Here are the Ada testsuite results I'm getting at the moment.

  • Ada Language Support For RISC-V With Latest GCC Patches

    While the GCC compiler merged its RISC-V port last year, among its limitations have been not supporting the Ada compiler. That's now changing thanks to new patches posted today.

SmartOS Announces New Builds Geared Toward VM & Cloud Server Administrators

Developers from the SmartOS project announced the release of build #20180705, which promises to help spread Solaris-based software on the headless server market. Most of the media attention regarding free and open-source operating systems these days focuses primarily on implementations of GNU/Linux and *BSD. illumos, a fork of OpenSolaris, is set to take the world by storm however. It’s perhaps best known for the unusual lack of capitalization in its name, but developers are now really promoting it as a stable Unix system for extremely secure environments. Read more

today's howtos

GNOME: Mutter, GUADEC and Fractal

  • GNOME 3.30 Mutter Relieves Wayland Code From Depending Upon X11/XWayland
    While GNOME's Wayland support has been in great shape with the Mutter compositor, it has depended upon X11/XWayland code even when starting with pure Wayland support. That's now changing and there is also now the optional "--no-x11" flag for starting the compositor without X11 support. Going back to 2015 has been this bug report about how the GNOME Wayland session will still spawn XWayland even if no X11 applications are needed with parts of the event loop still depending upon X11. Thanks to a big Mutter rework, that is no longer the case.
  • Bastian Ilsø Hougaard: GUADEC 2018 Day 2
    Yesterday ended with a cozy party at the beach with opportunity for swimming in the ocean and in ice cream. Today, GUADEC Registration and one conference room moved to a new building.
  • Improving Fractal’s media viewer
    I’ve added the possibility to access the header bar while in full screen mode by moving the cursor up to the top of the screen, like in Builder or Videos. At first, I didn’t have an idea of how I could implement it but I’ve figured out a way to simply do that. First I’ve asked how it was done in the Builder IRC channel, someone told me to look at this page for implementing a custom header bar with full screen toggle button in Python. It could help me to figure out how to make the first step toward the implementation of this feature.

