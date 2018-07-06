Language Selection

OSS
  • Zstd 1.3.5 Released With Greater Dictionary Compression Performance

    The Facebook developers working on the Zstandard "Zstd" compression technology released their latest update a few days ago, v1.3.5 that is codenamed the "Dictionary Edition" given its dictionary compression performance improvements.

    Zstd 1.3.5 offers its most benefits when compressing very small files, generally less than 8KB blobs but up to 32KB depending upon the context. When compressing these very small files, Zstd 1.3.5 can offer up to a 15x performance improvement over previous releases. The performance improvements should be quite noticeable in the real world but if you are simply compressing large files, the advantages will be much less or unchanged compared to earlier Zstd versions.

  • The BeOS file system, an OS geek retrospective

     

    A dozen years later, the legendary BFS still merits exploration—so we're diving in today, starting with some filesystem basics and moving on to a discussion of the above features. We also chatted with two people intimately familiar with the OS: the person who developed BFS for Be and the developer behind the open-source version of BFS.

  • CommCon 2018 – The Open-Source Community Comes Together

    Image my surprise when last year Dan kicked off CommCon, a new conference focused on the open-source developer community. Billed as “a conference done right”, my first thought was “is the same Dan?” Yes, it is the same Dan.

  • BMO ❤️ Emoji: bugzilla.mozilla.org will be down for eight hours on July 14th, 2018
  • BloomReach and Magnolia Release Updates, More Open Source News

    BloomReach has announced the release of BloomReach Experience and Hippo CMS v12.4, a minor release which introduces new functionalities and improvements. The highlights of this release are:

    Improved Publishing Functionality: Users can publish or request publication of a document directly from within the channel manager. This removes the constant need to navigate to the content perspective area to publish or request publication of a new document.

    Projects Feature Now Works Asynchronously: Editors can now view changes being made by multiple users in real-time.

    API Documentation Support: For developers, API documentation support is now available for the Page Model Rest API.

  • How VMware Manages Open Source Code and Compliance [Ed: Clearly openwashing. VMware is 1) a vendor that puts back doors in things (ask EMC/Dell) and 2) a serial GPL violator that refuses to comply. Dirk Hohndel moved from openwashing Intel to doing it for VMware.]
  • Quantum computing funding, an alliance for open source smart cities, and more news

    In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at funding for open source quantum computing, an alliance for open source smart cities, and more.

GNU: GIMP, GCC and RISC-V

  • GIMP 2.10.4 Moves To Asynchronous Font Loading, Horizon Straightening
    GIMP 2.10.4 was quietly released earlier this week as the latest stable release in the GIMP 2.10 series. While GIMP 2.10.4 is primarily comprised of bug fixes, there are also a few new features. The feature work that made it into this release includes simple horizon straightening, asynchronous font loading, fonts tagging, dashboard updates, Adobe PSD loader improvements, and GEGL/babl improvements.
  • RISC-V: Initial riscv linux Ada port
    I was asked about Ada support, so I tried cross building a native RISC-V Linux Ada compiler, and it turned out to be possible with a little bit of work.  I just started with the MIPS support, and then fixed everything that was obviously wrong: endianness, error numbers, signal numbers, struct_sigaction offsets, etc. The result is good enough to bootstrap natively and seems to give reasonable native testsuite results for a first attempt.  The machine I'm running on has broken icache flushing, so trampolines won't work, and I suspect that is causing a lot of the testsuite failures.  Here are the Ada testsuite results I'm getting at the moment.
  • Ada Language Support For RISC-V With Latest GCC Patches
    While the GCC compiler merged its RISC-V port last year, among its limitations have been not supporting the Ada compiler. That's now changing thanks to new patches posted today.

SmartOS Announces New Builds Geared Toward VM & Cloud Server Administrators

Developers from the SmartOS project announced the release of build #20180705, which promises to help spread Solaris-based software on the headless server market. Most of the media attention regarding free and open-source operating systems these days focuses primarily on implementations of GNU/Linux and *BSD. illumos, a fork of OpenSolaris, is set to take the world by storm however. It’s perhaps best known for the unusual lack of capitalization in its name, but developers are now really promoting it as a stable Unix system for extremely secure environments. Read more

today's howtos

GNOME: Mutter, GUADEC and Fractal

  • GNOME 3.30 Mutter Relieves Wayland Code From Depending Upon X11/XWayland
    While GNOME's Wayland support has been in great shape with the Mutter compositor, it has depended upon X11/XWayland code even when starting with pure Wayland support. That's now changing and there is also now the optional "--no-x11" flag for starting the compositor without X11 support. Going back to 2015 has been this bug report about how the GNOME Wayland session will still spawn XWayland even if no X11 applications are needed with parts of the event loop still depending upon X11. Thanks to a big Mutter rework, that is no longer the case.
  • Bastian Ilsø Hougaard: GUADEC 2018 Day 2
    Yesterday ended with a cozy party at the beach with opportunity for swimming in the ocean and in ice cream. Today, GUADEC Registration and one conference room moved to a new building.
  • Improving Fractal’s media viewer
    I’ve added the possibility to access the header bar while in full screen mode by moving the cursor up to the top of the screen, like in Builder or Videos. At first, I didn’t have an idea of how I could implement it but I’ve figured out a way to simply do that. First I’ve asked how it was done in the Builder IRC channel, someone told me to look at this page for implementing a custom header bar with full screen toggle button in Python. It could help me to figure out how to make the first step toward the implementation of this feature.

