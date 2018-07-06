OSS Leftovers
Zstd 1.3.5 Released With Greater Dictionary Compression Performance
The Facebook developers working on the Zstandard "Zstd" compression technology released their latest update a few days ago, v1.3.5 that is codenamed the "Dictionary Edition" given its dictionary compression performance improvements.
Zstd 1.3.5 offers its most benefits when compressing very small files, generally less than 8KB blobs but up to 32KB depending upon the context. When compressing these very small files, Zstd 1.3.5 can offer up to a 15x performance improvement over previous releases. The performance improvements should be quite noticeable in the real world but if you are simply compressing large files, the advantages will be much less or unchanged compared to earlier Zstd versions.
The BeOS file system, an OS geek retrospective
A dozen years later, the legendary BFS still merits exploration—so we're diving in today, starting with some filesystem basics and moving on to a discussion of the above features. We also chatted with two people intimately familiar with the OS: the person who developed BFS for Be and the developer behind the open-source version of BFS.
CommCon 2018 – The Open-Source Community Comes Together
Image my surprise when last year Dan kicked off CommCon, a new conference focused on the open-source developer community. Billed as “a conference done right”, my first thought was “is the same Dan?” Yes, it is the same Dan.
BMO ❤️ Emoji: bugzilla.mozilla.org will be down for eight hours on July 14th, 2018
BloomReach and Magnolia Release Updates, More Open Source News
BloomReach has announced the release of BloomReach Experience and Hippo CMS v12.4, a minor release which introduces new functionalities and improvements. The highlights of this release are:
Improved Publishing Functionality: Users can publish or request publication of a document directly from within the channel manager. This removes the constant need to navigate to the content perspective area to publish or request publication of a new document.
Projects Feature Now Works Asynchronously: Editors can now view changes being made by multiple users in real-time.
API Documentation Support: For developers, API documentation support is now available for the Page Model Rest API.
How VMware Manages Open Source Code and Compliance [Ed: Clearly openwashing. VMware is 1) a vendor that puts back doors in things (ask EMC/Dell) and 2) a serial GPL violator that refuses to comply. Dirk Hohndel moved from openwashing Intel to doing it for VMware.]
Quantum computing funding, an alliance for open source smart cities, and more news
In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at funding for open source quantum computing, an alliance for open source smart cities, and more.
GNU: GIMP, GCC and RISC-V
SmartOS Announces New Builds Geared Toward VM & Cloud Server Administrators
Developers from the SmartOS project announced the release of build #20180705, which promises to help spread Solaris-based software on the headless server market. Most of the media attention regarding free and open-source operating systems these days focuses primarily on implementations of GNU/Linux and *BSD. illumos, a fork of OpenSolaris, is set to take the world by storm however. It’s perhaps best known for the unusual lack of capitalization in its name, but developers are now really promoting it as a stable Unix system for extremely secure environments.
today's howtos
GNOME: Mutter, GUADEC and Fractal
