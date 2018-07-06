Today in Techrights
The July 2018 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the July 2018 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the July 2018 issue:
* Texstar’s Heartbreaking Announcement
* GIMP Tutorial: Creating A User Bar
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: KS4UA
* Short Topix: Yahoo Pulls The Plug On Messenger
* ms_meme's Nook: Goin’ To The Forum
* Tip Top Tips: pmwf (Poor Man's Weather Forecast) - Three Day Weather Forecast
* Repo Review: QWinFF
* YouTube, Part 5
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner
* Microsoft Buys GitHub: The Good, Bad & Ugly
* Net Neutrality: Now What?
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by parnote.
Download the PDF (8.0 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2018-07.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (6.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201807epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (5.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201807mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
today's leftovers
-
The Mobile Workstations are powered by the latest Intel Core or Xeon processors, and "feature blazing-fast RAM, professional AMD or Nvidia graphics cards, and are certified for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system". Prices for the "world's most powerful 15" and 17" laptops with Ubuntu pre-installed" begin at $1,091.14 for the 7530 and $1,371.37 for the 7730.
-
At the recent Embedded Linux Conference + OpenIoT Summit, I sat down with Jonathan Corbet, the founder and editor-in-chief of LWN to discuss a wide range of topics, including the annual Linux kernel report.
-
RADEON --
Keith Packard doing his contract work for Valve to improve the Linux display infrastructure for VR head-mounted displays has been wrapping up his efforts with recently landing the Vulkan bits into Mesa and now the necessary xf86-video-amdgpu patches also are set to be merged there in the days ahead.
The bits touching the xf86-video-amdgpu X.Org driver are for handling RandR lease support. The CRTC/output leases are handled through the modesetting DDX and is for allowing the SteamVR compositor (or other compositors) to have exclusive access to the display/output of the VR HMD without the conventional desktop compositors getting in the way. As part of the xf86-video-amdgpu patches is also the tracking of "non-desktop" properties such as is currently quirked in the kernel for the HTC Vive VR headset so it won't be setup as a conventional desktop output.
-
Have you ever wondered whether Linux is strong enough to secure your system? This is a frequently asked question especially for those starting out with Linux. The answer is yes. But the second consideration here narrows down to, what is your experience level with Linux if you can configure some of its firewalls or just the capability to use these firewalls which sometimes can be a nut to crack.
-
Wine (on Linux, not the one you drink) is a free and open-source compatibility layer for running Windows programs on Unix-like operating systems. Begun in 1993, it could run a wide variety of Windows programs on Linux and macOS, although sometimes with modification. Now the Wine Project has rolled out version 3.0 which is compatible with your Android devices.
-
For those looking for some extra games to pass the time during the hot summer months, the new Humble Monthly once again has some Linux offerings.
-
As per the agreed timeline, I have patched the poppler-qt5 with the font color by introducing the ‘rg’ operator in the GooString which formats the font color in the RGB color model. The signature of setTextFont function is changed to pass both the QFont and the QColor arguments. In Okular, the font color chooser is introduced in the typewriter annotation setting dialogue which sets both the text annotation’s color and the engine color and hence colorize the typewriter icon color accordingly. The generator side and the doctype XML metadata for saving text color are also adapted. It is well supported in PagePainter too. The review comments (if any) from my mentor, Tobias Deiminger, is yet to come.
-
It has been nearly two years since the debut of OpenMandriva Lx 3.0, but fortunately it's soon going to be succeeded by OpenMandriva Lx 4.0.
-
It's been a month since my last post about SBo DMCA Takedown, and i wanted to share some updates in the Slackware development progress. It has been an amazing progress and most of my wishlist (from one year ago) have been realized, while two remaining.
The recent upgrade in Slackware brought GCC 8.1, the latest major release of GNU C Compiler. It brings new language features as well as better code optimizations, BUT it also comes with a stricter rules (which might affects scripts in the SBo projects). Amazingly Pat has stated that all packages have been tested for build failures against this new version of compiler.
-
Canonical has issued a rash of new security patches for its Ubuntu GNU/Linux distribution – updates that should be installed as soon as possible.
Not all of these fixes are alike. If you're running a system with an AMD processor, one patch removes an earlier update that was supposed to address the Spectre CPU vulnerability. That microcode-level mitigation left some AMD-powered systems unable to boot, and now has been given the boot from Ubuntu Linux computers.
OSS Leftovers
-
The Facebook developers working on the Zstandard "Zstd" compression technology released their latest update a few days ago, v1.3.5 that is codenamed the "Dictionary Edition" given its dictionary compression performance improvements.
Zstd 1.3.5 offers its most benefits when compressing very small files, generally less than 8KB blobs but up to 32KB depending upon the context. When compressing these very small files, Zstd 1.3.5 can offer up to a 15x performance improvement over previous releases. The performance improvements should be quite noticeable in the real world but if you are simply compressing large files, the advantages will be much less or unchanged compared to earlier Zstd versions.
-
A dozen years later, the legendary BFS still merits exploration—so we're diving in today, starting with some filesystem basics and moving on to a discussion of the above features. We also chatted with two people intimately familiar with the OS: the person who developed BFS for Be and the developer behind the open-source version of BFS.
-
Image my surprise when last year Dan kicked off CommCon, a new conference focused on the open-source developer community. Billed as “a conference done right”, my first thought was “is the same Dan?” Yes, it is the same Dan.
-
BloomReach has announced the release of BloomReach Experience and Hippo CMS v12.4, a minor release which introduces new functionalities and improvements. The highlights of this release are:
Improved Publishing Functionality: Users can publish or request publication of a document directly from within the channel manager. This removes the constant need to navigate to the content perspective area to publish or request publication of a new document.
Projects Feature Now Works Asynchronously: Editors can now view changes being made by multiple users in real-time.
API Documentation Support: For developers, API documentation support is now available for the Page Model Rest API.
-
How VMware Manages Open Source Code and Compliance [Ed: Clearly openwashing. VMware is 1) a vendor that puts back doors in things (ask EMC/Dell) and 2) a serial GPL violator that refuses to comply. Dirk Hohndel moved from openwashing Intel to doing it for VMware.]
-
In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at funding for open source quantum computing, an alliance for open source smart cities, and more.
