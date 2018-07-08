KDE Leftovers Progress so far Hello all. About a week ago I managed to finally embed new lock free hash table into Krita instead of an old one.

This Week in KDE, Part 5 : Slider Bug Fix, Libinput UI on X11 As most of the KDE people know, you can use Libinput on X11 but there are some issues with the combination of Libinput + X11 + Touchpad KCM. In KDE, when you use Libinput on X11, there will not be a special KCM support to handle Libinput settings. Fixing this issue is one of the main purpose of my Google Summer of Code adventure. And, the day has come! Our planning and discussions about the issue is done and the work is in progress. Let me give you some background information.

This week in Usability & Productivity, part 26 This was quite a bugfixy week in KDE’s Usability and Productivity initiative, but we managed to squeeze in a cool new feature! See for yourself

KDE's Dolphin File Manager Now Has A "Share" Menu The latest work on improving KDE's usability is adding a "share" menu to the Dolphin file manager. Beginning with next month's KDE Applications 18.08 release, the Dolphin file manager now has a "share" menu when selecting files. This long overdue addition makes it possible to then easily share selected file(s) via email, KDE Connect to mobile devices, Nextcloud, Twitter, or other integrated services.

Graphics Leftovers Xilinx ZynqMP DisplayPort DRM/KMS Driver Could Soon Be Ready For Mainline Back in January there were Xilinx developers who posted a DRM/KMS driver for their DisplayPort subsystem as part of the ZynqMP SoC. It looks like the driver for this display pipeline may soon be ready for mainline. Hyun Kwon of Xilinx posted the latest "XLNX" DRM driver patches on Sunday for their ZynqMP DP KMS code. This driver in its current form is just under six thousand lines of code.

Vulkan 1.1.80 Released With Conditional Render, Renderpass2, 8-Bit Storage VULKAN -- After a number of recent Vulkan 1.1 point releases being rather mundane, Vulkan 1.1.80 is out this morning and on top of documentation updates also brings three notable new Vulkan extensions. Vulkan 1.1.80 has the usual churn within the documentation to clarify some statements and other work, but exciting us are the three new extensions: VK_EXT_conditional_render, VK_KHR_create_renderpass2, and VK_KHR_8bit_storage.

Wayland's Weston Picks Up Force-On, Modifiers, Aspect Ratio Handling The past week has seen a number of improvements to Wayland's Weston compositor with new features.

Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK (Vulkan Over Metal) Back in February MoltenVK was open-sourced as part of The Khronos Group and Valve working harder to get Vulkan working on macOS/iOS by mapping it through to using Apple's Metal Graphics/Compute API. The most notable user of MoltenVK on macOS to date is the Vulkan Dota 2 on Mac, but for those looking to use this Vulkan-to-Metal framework on iOS, it looks like Apple might be clamping down. We were alerted today by an indie game studio that one of their iOS games is now rejected by Apple over its MoltenVK usage. Specifically, the game was rejected for "non-public API" usage. Apple's rejection letter cites the use of non-public interfaces around IOSurface, which is used directly by MoltenVK.