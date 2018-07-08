Linux 4.17.5 and 4.14.54
-
Linux 4.17.5
I'm announcing the release of the 4.17.5 kernel.
All users of the 4.17 kernel series must upgrade.
-
Linux 4.14.54
I'm announcing the release of the 4.14.54 kernel.
All users of the 4.14 kernel series must upgrade.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 867 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open-source Moodle wins injunctions in Kiwi partner stoush
The High Court in Auckland has granted injunctions and other relief to open source learning management platform Moodle after a falling out with a former partner. Free and open source Moodle was created by Martin Dougiamas beginning in 1999 and is based in Perth, Western Australia. Injunctions have been granted to protect Moodle's trademark from use by former Moodle partners and associates 123 Internet, Moodle Partners NZ, Onlearn Ltd and Gary Trevor Benner.
CPod – simple and elegant free podcast player
CPod (formerly known as Cumulonimbus) is a cross-platform, open source podcast player for the desktop. The application is built with web technologies – it’s written in the JavaScript programming language and uses the Electron framework. Electron is often (rightly?) criticized for being a memory hog and dog slow. But is that mainly because of poor programming, rather than an inherent flaw in the technology? CPod is available for Linux, Mac OS, and Windows. Installation was a breeze on my Ubuntu 18.04 distribution as the author conveniently provides a 64-bit deb package. If you don’t run a Debian/Ubuntu based distro, there’s an AppImage which effortlessly installs the software on all major Linux distributions. There’s also a snap package from the snapcraft website, but bizarrely (and incorrectly) flags the software as proprietary software. As CPod is released under an open source license, there’s the full source code available too.
KDE Leftovers
Graphics Leftovers
Recent comments
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
3 days 10 min ago
3 days 11 min ago
3 days 11 min ago
3 days 20 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago