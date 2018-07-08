Scientific Linux 6.9 vs. 6.10 vs. 7.5 Benchmarks
If you are still running Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 or one of the downstreams like CentOS, Scientific Linux, or Oracle Linux, these benchmarks are for you in showing the performance of Scientific Linux 6.9 vs. 6.10 vs. 7.5 for getting an idea about the current performance of EL6/EL7.
The High Court in Auckland has granted injunctions and other relief to open source learning management platform Moodle after a falling out with a former partner. Free and open source Moodle was created by Martin Dougiamas beginning in 1999 and is based in Perth, Western Australia. Injunctions have been granted to protect Moodle's trademark from use by former Moodle partners and associates 123 Internet, Moodle Partners NZ, Onlearn Ltd and Gary Trevor Benner.
