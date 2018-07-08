Graphics: UHD, NVIDIA "Nouveau" and Intel ANV UHD Graphics 620: Slow But Who Is Slower? Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Graphics The latest hardware at Phoronix for testing is the Dell XPS 13.3-inch (XPS9370) with Intel Core i7-8550U Kabylake-R processor featuring UHD Graphics 620. A number of interesting Linux benchmarks are currently being worked on, including Windows versus various Linux distribution performance tests as well as power consumption, etc. For some initial figures for your viewing pleasure this weekend are some of the gaming/graphics tests between Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux.

Recent Nouveau Improvements Thanks To A New Contributor - The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver continues to be largely a community affair aside from occasional code/documentation dumps (and hardware supplies) from NVIDIA and then Red Hat also employing a few of the key contributors to the Nouveau DRM kernel driver and Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D within Mesa. When it comes to Red Hat's Nouveau developers like Ben Skeggs and Karol Herbst, they started out as community contributors over the years to this driver. Fortunately, this year has brought another new contributor to the Mesa driver stack.

Intel ANV Driver Moves Forward With Vulkan 1.1.80 / KHR_create_renderpass2 Released yesterday was Vulkan 1.1.80 that offers three new extensions while the Intel ANV open-source driver has begun rolling out patches for supporting this latest Vulkan specification update. Lead Intel ANV developer Jason Ekstrand took the opportunity over the weekend to begin sending out the v1.1.80 patches for ANV. The seven patches sent out on Saturday include the routine updating of the Vulkan headers/XML against the 1.1.80 upstream while the other work was focused on the VK_KHR_create_renderpass2 extension. KHR_create_renderpass2 is about making render passes more extensible via sub-structures at render pass creation time.

Linux 4.17.5 and 4.14.54 Linux 4.17.5 I'm announcing the release of the 4.17.5 kernel. All users of the 4.17 kernel series must upgrade.

Linux 4.14.54 I'm announcing the release of the 4.14.54 kernel. All users of the 4.14 kernel series must upgrade.