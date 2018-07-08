Linux 4.18-rc4 Kernel Released: Boring Is Good
The fourth weekly test release of the Linux 4.18 kernel is now available.
Linux Torvalds has just announced the 4.18-rc4 kernel, which roughly marks the midpoint overall of the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle. If all goes well, the Linux 4.18 kernel will be officially out in about four or five weeks.
Things look pretty normal here, and size-wise this looks good too, so it's another of those "solid progress to release" weeks. Boring is good.
