Security: Windows Ransomware Or Cryptomining, Red Hat/NSA SELinux, and Gentoo on GitHub
Rakhni Trojan Becomes Smart: Now Infecting With Either Ransomware Or Cryptomining
Otherwise, if such a folder is not found on the targeted computer, a miner module is downloaded which creates a VBS script for mining Monero or Dashcoin Cryptocurrency.
All About SELinux
Almost all of us have heard about SELinux. It stands for Security-Enhanced Linux, a set of kernel modifications, patches, tools which separates the security decisions security policy. In simpler terms, the control of access to security policies including Mandatory Access Control (MAC) away from the security policies itself.
Episode 104 - The Gentoo security incident
Josh and Kurt talk about the Gentoo security incident. Gentoo did a really good job being open and dealing with the incident quickly. The basic takeaway from all this is make sure your organization is forcing users to use 2 factor authentication. The long term solution is going to be all identity providers forcing everyone to use 2FA.
The Aussie open source effort that keeps a million drones in the air
As well as being a test of the reliability and agility of the flying robots themselves, the challenge – which gets harder every time – makes significant demands of the software and communication systems that operate them. One autopilot software suite in particular has emerged as the preferred choice of the competing teams. It’s open source and more than half of its development effort comes from Australians.
Linux 4.18-rc4 Kernel Released: Boring Is Good
The fourth weekly test release of the Linux 4.18 kernel is now available. Linux Torvalds has just announced the 4.18-rc4 kernel, which roughly marks the midpoint overall of the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle. If all goes well, the Linux 4.18 kernel will be officially out in about four or five weeks. Things look pretty normal here, and size-wise this looks good too, so it's another of those "solid progress to release" weeks. Boring is good.
Android Leftovers
