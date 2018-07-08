Language Selection

5 Firefox extensions to protect your privacy

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica story, I took a hard look at how far I had let Facebook penetrate my online presence. As I'm generally concerned about single points of failure (or compromise), I am not one to use social logins. I use a password manager and create unique logins for every site (and you should, too).

What I was most perturbed about was the pervasive intrusion Facebook was having on my digital life. I uninstalled the Facebook mobile app almost immediately after diving into the Cambridge Analytica story. I also disconnected all apps, games, and websites from Facebook. Yes, this will change your experience on Facebook, but it will also protect your privacy. As a veteran with friends spread out across the globe, maintaining the social connectivity of Facebook is important to me.

Security: Windows Ransomware Or Cryptomining, Red Hat/NSA SELinux, and Gentoo on GitHub

  • Rakhni Trojan Becomes Smart: Now Infecting With Either Ransomware Or Cryptomining
    Otherwise, if such a folder is not found on the targeted computer, a miner module is downloaded which creates a VBS script for mining Monero or Dashcoin Cryptocurrency.
  • All About SELinux
    Almost all of us have heard about SELinux. It stands for Security-Enhanced Linux, a set of kernel modifications, patches, tools which separates the security decisions security policy. In simpler terms, the control of access to security policies including Mandatory Access Control (MAC) away from the security policies itself.
  • Episode 104 - The Gentoo security incident
    Josh and Kurt talk about the Gentoo security incident. Gentoo did a really good job being open and dealing with the incident quickly. The basic takeaway from all this is make sure your organization is forcing users to use 2 factor authentication. The long term solution is going to be all identity providers forcing everyone to use 2FA.

The Aussie open source effort that keeps a million drones in the air

As well as being a test of the reliability and agility of the flying robots themselves, the challenge – which gets harder every time – makes significant demands of the software and communication systems that operate them. One autopilot software suite in particular has emerged as the preferred choice of the competing teams. It’s open source and more than half of its development effort comes from Australians. Read more

Linux 4.18-rc4 Kernel Released: Boring Is Good

The fourth weekly test release of the Linux 4.18 kernel is now available. Linux Torvalds has just announced the 4.18-rc4 kernel, which roughly marks the midpoint overall of the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle. If all goes well, the Linux 4.18 kernel will be officially out in about four or five weeks. Things look pretty normal here, and size-wise this looks good too, so it's another of those "solid progress to release" weeks. Boring is good. Read more

Android Leftovers

