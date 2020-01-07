Games: Steam, RUINER and More
The amount of Linux users on Steam has increased when going by daily active users
Here's an interesting way to look at how the amount of Linux users on Steam has changed over time, when looking at the amount of daily active users.
Using a similar method to the one made by user dmantione who submitted this article to us back in May of 2016, which looked at peak users. A user on reddit has taken a look at the Linux market share against Valve's reported daily active users, using data they gave out during a recent presentation.
The excellent action shooter 'RUINER' now supports more languages and fixes more Linux issues
RUINER, the cyberpunk action shooter from Reikon Games has another update out to add more languages and fix some lingering Linux issues.
In regards to language support, they've added in Italian and Turkish thanks to the community doing them in their free time. When it comes to Linux support, it seems cutscenes still had some issues actually triggering and some had sound issues, all of which should now hopefully be solved.
The pretty good puzzle game 'Train Valley 2' added a level editor and Steam Workshop support
GZDOOM based fan game 'Castlevania: Simon's Destiny' has a nice graphical update out
Another GZDOOM fan game has been updated recently, this time we have the rather good Castlevania: Simon's Destiny.
The developer of 'Moss Destruction' has decided to get Linux support in early, we have a few keys
After speaking to the developer about it, they originally planned to keep Linux support back until it actually hit Early Access on Steam.
Trains & Things, a real time multiplayer focused economic strategy game built with Godot is on Kickstarter
Trains & Things is a real time multiplayer focused economic strategy game that's currently on Kickstarter. It's being built with Godot Engine and other open source tools, which is pretty sweet.
Developers of the RPG 'Edge Of Eternity' are still waiting on Unity before supporting Linux
To jog your memory, it was funded on Kickstarter way back in 2015 with $161,246 pledged from 4,045 backers. Linux was not a stretch goal and they even had a demo for us as well.
Asteroid Fight is a hugely promising online RTS where you build your hero unit and it will support Linux
Asteroid Fight is an online real-time strategy game coming out this year with Linux support and it seems extremely promising. What's interesting about it, is that you build your hero unit yourself from various different hulls, weapons, special weapons and so on.
